“Wynonna Earp” Is Coming Back for a 90-Minute Scripted Special!

Earpers, dust off your cowboy hats and grab a box of donuts, it’s time to get back on the bus! It’s been almost three years since the series finale of Wynonna Earp, and today Vanity Fair announced that more Wynonna Earp is on the way! It’s time to celebrate the return of our favorite demon-hunting badass, the bisexual angel, and their lesbian Shield.

It started with a teaser. Tubi tweeted a picture of a Wynonna Funko POP and a picture of a script that says “Wynonna Earp: Vengeance.” Followed by the phrase that is like music to my ears: “Written by Emily Andras.”

Who wants more #WynonnaEarp? Head to @VanityFair at 2pmET for some very exciting news 👀 pic.twitter.com/gOJ6Abo18T — Tubi (@Tubi) February 8, 2024

So we waited with baited breath until 2pm EST when Mo Ryan gifted us with the best Earpin’ news we’ve had in years: We’re getting a 90-minute scripted Wynonna Earp special on Tubi!! It’s set to air later this year, and it almost feels too good to be true. But it is true!

So far, at the very least, the core four who have been on the show since Season 1 will be there: Melanie Scrofano, Dom Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Tim Rozon, and it will be directed by Paolo Barzman, who is no stranger to Purgatory. And surely more of the Earp crew will join them all in Calgary.

The cast had a virtual reunion hosted by Mo Ryan (known to be a longtime Earper!) where they detail what is to come with the special, and of course one of the first words out of Melanie Scrofano’s mouth was “dipshits” and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Emily Andras says the this brand new Earp story will take place in a bit of a time jump from the Season 4 finale, Wynonna and Doc having been off doing their thing while Waverly and Nicole were at home being WIVES (and sort of moms to Rachel, the teenager they took in…and let’s be honest, Jeremy too, a little bit.) Emily also says there will be a badass female villain, and I can’t wait to accidentally fall in love with her and forget she’s a “bad guy” like I have with almost all of the other female villains on Earp. (Though, if we’re being honest, all of the “villains” on this show are complex and have shades of grey in Purgatory so you can’t help but hope they decide to fight with instead of against Wynonna et al. A lot of them seem redeemable, if Wynonna can just get through to them. Except maybe Willa. KIDDING, kidding.)

I’ve been writing about TV for a long time and a fandom like the one Wynonna Earp has is rare. Even after years of no news, seemingly no hope on the horizon for more Earp content, Earpers consistently show up to comic-cons – even Wynonna Earp-specific cons – and are a consistent presence on social media. And of course, they showed up with a vengeance to support this news, and within an hour had #WynonnaEarp and #Tubi trending on Twitter.

I, for one, am thrilled we’re getting another Earp story, and I can’t wait to go back to the homestead with y’all. Wynonna Earp is a show about fighting tooth and nail to survive, to thrive against all odds. They live in literal Purgatory, demons constantly nipping at their heels, but Team Earp stays close to the family they built, standing back to back as they fight off what plagues them and still find time for love and joy (and big gay weddings.) In a world intent on holding them down, they help each other stand tall. And I can’t think of anything we need more right now than this band of badasses to inspire us to keep going, keep fighting.