Welcome back to No Filter! This is the column where I find all the celesbian IG content for you and make it into a handy little column for your viewing and reading pleasure! Let’s gooo!

Statue of Liberty found dead in a ditch??

Just including this to remind you that my vendetta against celebrity podcasts has merit!!!

New idea: what if we had TWO Statues of Liberty?

I feel like Trace’s comment says it all “Sheesh!”

Something about the way St. Vincent has gone out of her way to be like “this NOT Chanel sponcon” is very funny to me.

One of my favorite things about celebrities is when they post low res images to grid. Stars! They’re Just Like Our Parents!

Well this event was just a little party, now wasn’t it!

Wild to think that Gillian Anderson photoshoots have been a part of my life for over twenty years. Thank you for your service madam!

Of course, Cardi is slaying here, but these boots are rocketing me back to 2011 with a quickness!!!

Kehlani: hot

Kehlani: hotter for being right!

Well, I think we all know that we’ll be paying perhaps closer attention than usual to Ali and Ashlyn’s accounts in these coming weeks. Good PR move on her point, all focus on kids and her last game. It’s giving “I have the moral high ground.” Thank god she has a messy gay brother for the gossip! Ashlyn has not posted for a week, but has removed “Mom” from her bio. HMMMMMM!!!

Welcome to No Filter, Sophia Bush! Tip of the cap to you, this is also good PR! Looking forward to seeing how this situation develops…