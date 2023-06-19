It’s Juneteenth and here’s your Monday Pop Culture Fix!
+ Cheryl Dunye, Jingletown, and making space for Black queer filmmakers.
+ Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ sentiment.
+ Emma Seligman directed Bottoms’ because she wanted to see superficial, horny, messy teenage girls who happen to be queer.
+ Gillian said you’re welcome!
Always thrilled to be of service. 😉 🏳️🌈 https://t.co/5oA4ZRCNae
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) June 19, 2023
+ 15 actors who came out after playing a queer character.
+ A League of Their Own’s Will Graham wrote an op-ed in the Hollywood Reporter about how we cannot lose important LGBTQ TV projects because of studio caution.
+ Not gay, but… gay? Linda Hamilton joins Stranger Things season five.
+ The first scene of Heartstopper season two!
+ HBO donates $100,000 to 6 LGBTQ+ organizations featured in We’re Here season three.
+ Billboard’s queer jams of the week include Victoria Monét, Vagabon, Saucy Santana, and more!
+ Reintroducing Che Diaz: Sara Ramirez character shows a different side in And Just Like That season 2.
+ Joy Ride actress Sherry Cola on her raucous summer comedy and no longer being just the zany best friend.
+ Jinkx Monsoon celebrates queer people “taking up space” in Doctor Who.
+ Take a tour through the Barbie dream house with Margot Robbie.
+ And, finally, a first look at the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
So fun to see that phenomenal barbie set! Also kinda hurts my face. As did the ad- and annoyance-filled site it was on. Such a relief to come to AS and read an article without all that fritter!