It’s Juneteenth and here’s your Monday Pop Culture Fix!

+ Cheryl Dunye, Jingletown, and making space for Black queer filmmakers.

+ Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ sentiment.

+ Emma Seligman directed Bottoms’ because she wanted to see superficial, horny, messy teenage girls who happen to be queer.

+ Gillian said you’re welcome!

Always thrilled to be of service. 😉 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/5oA4ZRCNae — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) June 19, 2023

+ 15 actors who came out after playing a queer character.

+ A League of Their Own’s Will Graham wrote an op-ed in the Hollywood Reporter about how we cannot lose important LGBTQ TV projects because of studio caution.

+ Not gay, but… gay? Linda Hamilton joins Stranger Things season five.

+ The first scene of Heartstopper season two!

+ HBO donates $100,000 to 6 LGBTQ+ organizations featured in We’re Here season three.

+ Billboard’s queer jams of the week include Victoria Monét, Vagabon, Saucy Santana, and more!

+ Reintroducing Che Diaz: Sara Ramirez character shows a different side in And Just Like That season 2.

+ Joy Ride actress Sherry Cola on her raucous summer comedy and no longer being just the zany best friend.

+ Jinkx Monsoon celebrates queer people “taking up space” in Doctor Who.

+ Take a tour through the Barbie dream house with Margot Robbie.

+ And, finally, a first look at the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.