It’s been a long day. A very, very long day.

Queer as in F*ck You

A Gay Kiss Was Cut From Wakanda Forever’s Original Script, as a part of it’s bid for a Best Screenwriting Oscar, Marvel Studios had to release a version of it’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever script. This is a normal part of the process, but all week nerds have been pouring over it to see what got cut, what could have almost been. Out zeros in on a kiss on the lips — so, more than what was shown as a forehead kiss in the final scene of the final cut of the film — between Ayo and Aneka (two of the Dora Milaje). It would have occurred at a time when Ayo would have told Aneka that could could be reinstated as a member of the Dora Milaje (in this version of the film, when Okoye is kicked out of the Doras by Queen Ramonda, Anka follows her — it’s a really good subplot, and the entire thing was scratched).

I also have read some script cuts on Twitter and in another one, Aneka refers to Ayo as her “beloved” while trying to convince her to let Okoye help them find Shuri. For all my Riri/Shuri shippers out there, there are extended versions of both their kidnapping scene — where Shuri helps Riri through a panic attack — and another one at the end when Shuri gives Riri her car back. And not gay but relevant to my interests, Queen Ramonda is originally of the River people tribe, like Nakia.

I’m sure there are lots of reasons for these cuts including movie length of time, and the ever moving carousel that is the whole Marvel ecosystem (it’s my personal theory that a lot of the Okoye subplot got cut because she’s rumored to have a Disney+ series in her future), but also Marvel has a long history of leaving the gay scenes on their cutting room floor. And none of us need reminders of that!

Anyway is this all just a way for me to fit in a HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to Angela Bassett on her Golden Globes win this week? Who is to say?

“Your life is already a miracle of chance waiting for you to shape its destiny.” — Toni Morrison GIVE MY MUVA ANGELA BASSETT EVERY LAST ONE OF HER TINGSSSS pic.twitter.com/Ww9PDbimpv — Carmen Phillips (@carmencitaloves) January 11, 2023

Defining Nonbinary Work Wear

Candace Parker is on Celebrity Jeopardy tonight and on the one hand, I always love seeing more of her because she’s my fantasy wife, on the other hand I can’t lie — I’m disappointed it’s gonna end like this, Candace Parker Says ‘I Learned My Lesson’ After Seriously Struggling on Celebrity Jeopardy!

Saw This, Thought of You

The Secret Power of the 8-Minute Phone Call. From Himani: “I feel like we get a lot of advice questions in various forums about ppl struggling to keep up with friendships in adulthood and this seems like a useful thing to try.” I agree!

When Mercury Retrograde Ends, Mercury Retroshade Begins. “Life comes at you fast! Sorry!”

Why Dystopian Fashion Is Trending For 2023, I’m sorry what

Political Snacks

What Too Many of the New GOP Committee Chairs Have in Common. From the author, “Of the 17 new Republican committee chairs, 11 refused to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, and 12 asked the Supreme Court to help overturn the outcome.”

Progressive Rep. Katie Porter Launches Bid for Feinstein’s California Senate Seat. Rep. Barbara Lee is also running!