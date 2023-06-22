Try These Exercises for Better Strap-On Sex

It’s pride month! Tops and switches are busting out their backpacks, dusting off their strap-ons, and preparing for The Great Pride Pounding. If you’re one of those strap-on wearers limbering up for summer nights, you might be wondering: Are there exercises for better strap-on sex? Yes, my darlings — there are.

Today we’re sharing tips from Daddy — yep, that’s what she asked us to call her — a butch daddy lesbian and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist with a degree in Health Science. For the past 14 years, Daddy has been providing exercise and fitness services. More recently, those services include gender-affirming fitness programs for trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming folks; and in her “STRXP” playlist on TikTok, she’s been sharing exercises for better strap-on sex.

If you want to build a strapping bod (pun intended) and if strength training is safe for your specific meatsuit, read on. These exercises (ahem, sexercises) will turn you into a strap-on sex champ.

First, let’s start with Daddy’s general fitness tips.

Stay consistent.

Getting into an exercise routine can be intimidating, especially if you’re one of many people who were traumatized by PE, so start slow! You shouldn’t expect yourself to lift a Subaru during your first workout. If you want to get stronger, you just need to be consistent.

“My biggest tip would be to find a space and a routine that you feel really comfortable doing, and then do your best to make that into a new habit,” Daddy says.

You don’t need a gym membership and a bunch of fancy equipment — bodyweight exercises at home can help you build strength in a comfortable environment.

Exercise with a healthy mindset.

If you’re a living, breathing person, you’ve probably encountered gross messaging about why and how you should exercise, and Daddy isn’t here for that rhetoric. But if you want to get stronger for sex — or maybe for something more wholesome, like being able to carry lots of rescue cats — Daddy’s all-in.

“I want to teach people that exercise isn’t a punishment — exercise can be used for so many different things, and it can really bring positive changes into your life,” Daddy says. “If I can inspire someone to go to the gym because they want to be better in bed, I think that’s incredible. I want to build a community focused on that instead of reasons why society tells us we have to exercise.”

Of course, if you know you have a disordered relationship with exercise or don’t adequately fuel your body, then it might not be safe for you to start a new fitness routine right now. Talk to your doctor and/or therapist — they can help you determine if and when it’s safe to get started.

Know your muscle groups.

According to Daddy, if you want to build strength to improve your strap-on game, you should focus on the posterior chain — aka your hamstrings (those run along the backs of your thighs), glutes (those are booty muscles), and lower back — plus your shoulders and core, especially if you like to be on top of your partner in a push-up position.

“You need endurance to stay in that position, plus the strength and endurance for the hip extension,” Daddy says. Hip extension = thrusting, but you pervs probably figured that one out on your own.

Now that we’re on the same page, let’s get jacked for our best sex acts! Here are Daddy’s top four bodyweight exercises for better strap-on sex.

Couch Hip Thrusts

You knew there’d be hip thrusting, didn’t you? For this exercise, sit on a couch. Then slide your body down and walk your feet out, until your butt is off the couch and your back and head are resting on it. Dip your hips down, squeeze your glutes, and raise your hips back up. Repeat for 30 seconds. Then pause. Try to do three to five rounds. This exercise will improve your pounding strength and endurance. Here’s a TikTok of Daddy doing this move on a gym machine:

Sliding Plank Pikes

Start in a plank position. Then squeeze your core and slowly slide your feet up towards your hands, keeping a flat back. This works best if you’re wearing socks on a hardwood floor, but you can also put a towel under your shoes if you’re working out at a gym. This is tough, so if you have wrist or shoulder pain, you might want to skip this one. Here’s a TikTok where you can watch Daddy slide it out:

Sliding plank pikes will improve your core strength and stability so you can keep on thrusting all day, all night, and all throughout pride month. Do these for 30 seconds. Try to do three to five rounds.

Push-Ups

You’re probably familiar with push-ups. If you can already do them, have a trusted fitness friend check on your form so you know that you’re doing push-ups safely and working the right muscles. Your wrists should be in line with your shoulders and your back should be straight.

Variations: Try doing push-ups while on your knees, do push-ups with your hands on an elevated surface (like the bottom step on a set of stairs), or stand and do push-ups against a wall. Another great way that beginners can train push-ups is to practice negative pushups — you start in a plank position, lower your body down to the floor, and then use your knees to assist in the pushing-up part. Here’s a TikTok where Daddy demonstrates this move:

The amount of push-ups or push-up variations you should do will vary based on your experience and your individual needs. Daddy recommends doing trying sets of ten for three to five rounds.

No matter which variation you choose, working these muscles will help you brace yourself over your partner with less fatigue — that means longer, stronger thrusting!

“Hollow Body” Exercises

Hollow body exercises are great for folks with joint pain, because they don’t require you to put pressure on your wrists. There are lots of variations out there. Here’s one that Daddy described for me.

Lie on your back with your arms above your head. Lift your arms and legs about six inches off the ground while tucking your pelvis in, so that your lower back is flat against the ground. “Your low back will fight you and want to arch — fight this!” Daddy says. “Contract your lower abdominal muscles to keep the pelvis still.” Hold this position for ten seconds. Over time, you can work your way up to holding it for 30 or even 60 seconds.

Hollow body exercises work your deep abdominal muscles, which give you overall stability for any strap-on sex position and improve your thrusting endurance.

Here’s a TikTok of Daddy demonstrating a hollow body position:

Do you ever workout for the purpose of improving your sexual performance? Tell us about it in the comments! Good luck with your fitness, you strap-on champs!