They Tried To Pray the Gay Away, and I Felt Nothing

I used to have this stuffed bear that was my everyday attendant. A yellow CareBear given to me by my sister when I was too young to remember being given anything. As I grew older, it faded and weathered. It had been, at one time, vibrant yellow with a bold emblem on its stomach, but in my memory it’s a faded mustard with an indecipherable symbol of hope emblazoned on the belly, its identity lost to the passage of time. I slept with that bear every single night and was inconsolable without its steady presence.

We didn’t really use words like “Anxiety” then. It was first the late 1980s and then the early 1990s, and our language to use in regards to the mental health exacerbations of children were not so easily digested and discoursed. I was just a kid that needed my bear to sleep.

I identified myself as trans early in life, when I had rifled through my moms closet and found a pair of her riding boots — my mother used to ride horses and had kept all her gear including a beautiful pair of knee high leather boots — and would clomp around the house in them for as long as was permitted.

I would stomp around the house, brown leather boots hitting soft against faded purple shag carpet, and proclaim I was going to grow up to be just like mom. When the cuteness of that wore thin and I was told I couldn’t in fact grow up to be like mom, I would loudly announce to the room and to God themself that I was going to find a way. I would not be ignored or deterred in what I saw as my one true path.

I was precocious and I was clever and I was crafting worlds of my own design, invested in the endless spirit of make believe. I was young. I was on the cusp of growing out of it. I was an endless parade of interchangeable words and phrases that failed to describe who I was, because that word had yet to find its way into headlines and shocking stories and exposés.

I was trans long before a word told me I could be.

When I was young and at the age when your parents decide it’s time to enroll you in a youthful paramilitary organization, I pointed to the outfit for my sisters pre-Girl Guides group (which is now called Embers) and demanded to be given my own. An outfit to wear with a little pouch and a sash and a sworn duty to sell cookies to neighbors that are just trying to keep peace in the neighborhood despite knowing full well they will never eat all of these boxes of cookies.

They took me to my own group called Beavers. It was the entry point to the Boy Scouts, and my mother had barely made the drive from the house where our meeting was held to our own, four blocks away, when I am all but certain she could hear my screams of anguish. By the time she had parked the car and walked the breadth of our long gravel driveway, my father was standing with his body halfway out the door and a phone in his hand, cord stretched to impossible limits, and told her she had to go back and get me. There was an issue.

I was having an anxiety attack and an emotional outburst all at once. I imagine I must have looked like a dying star, the center of space and time radiating a destructive force harmful to the touch. My mother was the only one allowed in my orbit, scooping me up and carrying me outside to the backseat of our tan and rust 1995 Toyota Tercel where I was able to find my center, release the flames of my anguish, and find words once more.

Between the fading sobs of a dying outburst, I told her they had tried to give me the wrong outfit. I thought I was going to Embers, but they wanted me to be in Beavers. They told me this was the path to the proud and strong and mighty Boy Scouts. I wanted none of that. Didn’t they know my plan? I was going to grow up different and new, something yet without words.

My mother told me that I would have to become a Boy Scout, and I pretended to relent while refusing to listen.

At night, I could tell my secrets to my bear, the one who slept in my captain’s bed with me raised high above the floor, high enough to see out the window and into the sky, and I could tell it all my secrets and then use the limitless power of my endless ambition and send those wishes to God themself. When I wake up, I want to be different in the way that I do not have words for.

I always woke up the same, my bear held tight against my chest to protect me.

When I was not yet a teenager, I could see from my captain’s bed out the window onto the street when a new family moved to town. I watched with a hesitant thrill when a boy around my age unpacked his things to move in alongside his parents and a brother and sister. The dream of a friend across the way, a friend I could meet in the street at random without phoning to ask a mother if it was acceptable to come over and play.

Rob became my closest and best friend in short order. His family were baptists, as was the family on our side of the street right next door and, while my own parents were agnostics, the prospect of religion was interesting to a child that had been asking God for a while to hear her calls for help. Maybe they would know his direct line, and every night when I was invited over for dinner and we bowed our heads and said words of grace in favor of this benevolent deity and his deliverance of Kraft Dinner, I wondered when question period might be.

It never happened.

Rob would go to bible camp in the summertime, out at Marsh Lake which was on the Yukon Highway heading south. In the summer in the Yukon, the sun never really sets, and you are repaid for your diligence in having lived through the almost eight months of winter where the sun never shows itself. The summertime was perfect for a camp, because you could keep children entertained at all hours and maintain visibility if needed. The first year he went, he came back and told me about the BB guns and archery class, the cantine where you could buy candy and soda. I was eager for it to be my story, too.

I asked my parents if I could go to Marsh Lake Bible Camp as well, and they deliberated with me, as I still slept with a stuffed bear as a guardian tight against my chest, and I was a quiet child who cried a lot and invented worlds to disappear in. It didn’t seem like I was the kind of kid who really made it at a summer camp.

With enough pestering, my parents relented and said I could go if I wanted, that if I needed to come home they would of course drive to come and get me. It was 1994, and I was 12 years old, and this was a chance to prove myself, that I was growing old and strong and could handle the world as it started to impact me in ways that would leave marks and scars.

My mom drove me out there in our 1995 Toyota Tercel, and I sat in the back, eager and impatient as I watched the lights of the city turn to trees and highway and nothing. Just the open air and freedom. I had my yellow headphones on, plugged into my Sony Discman Sport edition, the yellow one with anti-skip protection and a hard black clasp keeping it closed and tight. The debut album by the band Live, Throwing Copper, had come out in April, and I had become obsessed with it after hearing “Lightning Crashes” on the radio a thousand times.

I didn’t even know what the line her placenta falls to the floor meant, but I loved a song that was long and sad and tender in all the ways you want to be able to feel when you’re almost 13 and trying to learn how to be an adult. I would hold my bear tight to my chest and cry at the songs telling of death and birth even though I had experienced neither. My second favorite song on the album was a track called “Shit Towne”, because I was 12, and it had a swear word in it, and it allowed me to put on the airs of a kid older than my years in a way that made me feel strong.

Bible camp was everything you wanted it to be. When I arrived, they sorted us all into our cabins, and I watched as the kids who went every year formed alliances and planned bunk formations and made plans to meet at the concession stand. I was an outsider, new to their world and unbelieving in their god. I walked awkwardly through the clearing into the camp’s main arena, soft dirt and dead pine branches crunching under my hesitant feet as I made the first steps into a new life.

My mother left, and I felt her absence almost immediately in my tender and scared little heart as I found a tree large enough to hide me and my feelings behind its narrow trunk, and I let a tear out where I thought no one could see me. Off in the distance, I heard the sound of laughter, and my face turned so hot and red I could have burned the camp to ash.

Our camp counselor found me and assigned me to a cabin with a number and a gang of boys who all knew each other’s hearts and weaknesses from years past. The person in charge of our cabin was a kid in his early twenties who felt like the oldest and wisest man in the world to me. The first night there, I sat out on the patio with my yellow headphones on and stared off into the night sky that never turns black and felt waves of sadness take over my body. That kid in charge of our cabin came out to find me and asked me what was wrong, and I told him I was scared and not used to being so far from home and my family and everything felt new and scary to me here.

He told me then and there that this camp was in service of the Lord, and that we were here in service of Jesus. And we were safe, and cared for in his eye. We would wake up tomorrow and go for breakfast together, and then we would play games in the field. We would capture flags and shoot arrows from bows and buy candy from the concession and I would learn to love it. I would be just like all the other boys in the cabin, asleep in their beds in preparation of the first big day in Jesus’s playground.

Had I accepted Jesus into my heart? He asked. I said no. He frowned. I said not yet, and he put a hand on my shoulder and said we would get there together and led me back into the cabin.

Safely inside my sleeping bag, when no one was watching, I pulled my bear tight to my chest and squeezed it so tight it might explode as I fell asleep.

The next day, we had breakfast, teams of children who all knew and loved each other and had taken Jesus into their heart. We gathered our food and sat at long tables inside a big wooden building, and a pastor stood at the front of the room and led us through prayer together. I didn’t pray at home with my family; we just ate and argued about who was going to do dishes. Here, we had a ritual that everyone knew, and when they spoke words in unison, I stayed silent. I could feel eyes on me when we were supposed to have our heads bowed, and as I snuck my left eye half open, I saw the kid in charge of our cabin staring at me with a face entirely wiped of emotion.

That afternoon, after we had captured flags and shot BB guns and I had bought skittles and a can of Pepsi from the concession stand, I felt my heart and lungs overflow with stimulation and activity and wandered off with my headphones on to find my center again. I hit play on “Shit Towne” and sang along under my breath to the first verse: the Weavers live up the street from me and didn’t even notice when I walked right into the kid in charge of our cabin.

He laughed, and again his hand was on my shoulder and he told me not to worry, he loved that album too and it was cool with him if I sang along to that song — his favorite too — but to not let the pastor hear me sing the chorus with the swear word in it. He laughed and winked and squeezed my shoulder, and I felt safe and seen in an instant by him in his charge of helping us out. Looking over us. Shepherding us.

Another day and night passed, and we went through the cycle of being asked if I had invited Jesus in yet, and I said no, and then not yet when I was met with consternation. I learned how to mimic the other boys in morning prayer, and there were no more eyes on me. I was one of them, I was all of them.

By the fourth night, I felt like I belonged. But I missed home, because I didn’t like to sleep anywhere other than in my big captain’s bed with a view to the sky and the God I asked for favors from despite not letting his son live in my heart rent free. I started to feel overwhelmed and tired, and if there had been a phone I was allowed to use, I would have called home and asked my mom to come and get me, to bring me home so I could sleep safely. But I laid there and hugged my bear and waited it out. And then, a hand on my shoulder, and then my sleeping bag torn open. And then, boys yelling. They saw my bear, they saw me hugging it. They yelled, and they called me a faggot and a queer, and I was lying in a strange bed in a strange cabin in the woods that only Jesus could see, and I was surrounded by boys yelling at me for being a sad little queer, and I cried so loud God could hear.

And then they circled me again and tightened ranks, and they asked if I was a queer, and I didn’t know what to say, what would be right, but I said yes, please leave me alone please I’ll leave the cabin I’ll run off into the woods they never have to see me again. They all started to pray.

The kid in charge of our cabin who had told me about his favorite Live song, the same song as me, led them in prayer as they prayed for the gay to leave my body, and they prayed so loud you couldn’t hear my cries and asked me if I was still a queer and I said yes because my wanting to be a woman felt queer and it never felt bad to me and then they prayed so loud you couldn’t hear my answer and they asked if I was still a queer again and again and always I said no and I sobbed and sobbed until they asked if I would accept Jesus and I cried and I just said yes because I felt like I might die if I didn’t.

That night, they led me through prayer as I asked Jesus to join me in my heart. Everyone cried tears of joy when we were through, and I felt like one of them, and the kid in charge of our cabin ran out into the main arena of the camp and yelled they had gotten another one. I went and sat out on the patio, looked into the sky and felt nothing. I crawled into my sleeping bag and felt nothing there, too, and I held my bear, and it had become nothing, too, and I was empty inside. A shell. For Jesus to fill with his consternation.

After that, I was one of them in that camp. I prayed before meals and said the same words and sang the same hymns and watched the same camp skits where the older counselors all acted out being Missionaries bringing the word of Jesus to the heathens in other countries. I felt nothing.

My dad was the one tasked with picking me up and driving me home, and when he came to get me, we said nothing. I got in the truck, and someone ran out because I had forgotten my bear behind, and I said nothing. I threw it in the back of the truck with my bag like it was nothing, and I felt nothing, and I sat in abject silence on the bench seat of my dad’s 1989 Chevy S10 with a tear in the seat and a half-used roll of duct tape sitting at the base of the gear shift.

That drive back home, with the trees and the highway and my lost freedom, my father, who is often a quiet and calm man of few words, asked me how camp was. I didn’t tell him about how I was queer but they fixed me, fixed the broken parts of me and now I didn’t feel sad or anxious I felt nothing. I told him about Jesus and how wonderful he was and all the things he did for us, and my father said nothing for a minute or more, and then he yelled so loud the windows in the truck should have exploded. He yelled at me about how he was a good man who worked hard and loved us, loved me and my sister and my mother, and how he always tried to live right and work hard, and just because he didn’t accept Jesus, who he didn’t even like, into his heart, he would go to Hell? What kind of God would that be.

I have never seen my father taken with such fury.

When I was a kid, 12 years old that summer, I thought I had angered him. I sat there with nothing in my heart and lungs and felt bad because I had made my father angry. I couldn’t see that he was mad, but not at me. He was mad at the shell sitting on the bench seat of his Chevy S10 who had gone to that camp sad and anxious but full of life, and now I was a robot reprogrammed to talk about Jesus. He was upset that I had been turned into something he didn’t recognize in such a short amount of time. He was never mad at me, he was mad for me.

I didn’t understand that until I came out for the final time in my thirties and had therapy and talked things through and remembered that camp that I never went back to ever again.

I never slept with my bear after that. It didn’t provide me with the comfort it used to, and I didn’t sleep anymore anyway so why bother. I laid awake at night and stared into the sky and thought about Jesus and wondered what I was supposed to do for him now. I never admitted to being queer again, not for a long time. I didn’t cry anymore when I felt sad or overwhelmed. I just felt nothing.

I became curt with people and sarcastic and closed off. I cried less. I didn’t like when people hugged me or touched me or told me they liked the same song. I didn’t know what trauma was, and I didn’t know to tell anyone what had happened to me. In all the years after that when I suffered abuse at the hands of men, I didn’t know to tell anyone about it. Jesus was supposed to watch out for me until I died, and then I would go to heaven. I didn’t know what was after that, but I thought I would find out soon.

I was born in June and am thus a Cancer and a crab, and I have my little crab feelings and protective shell, and many will tell me that the depths of the layers of my self preservation are due to my astrological origins, but I don’t fully submit to this theory. Sometimes it is not the month you were born into that determines who we are but the months that we lived through.

I know where my anxiety comes from now. I know what it is, and I can give it a name, and I don’t trust easily still but I am learning to claw back to the sad and scared kid who relied on comfort and the love of those giving it when I cannot feel myself centered, and I suppose some things can never be lost, no matter how hard others may pray.