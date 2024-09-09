Sasheer Zamata Realizes She’s As Gay as the Characters She’s Played

Hollywood Made Sasheer Zamata Gay, As Per the Agenda

After being cast as queer in multiple shows after leaving Saturday Night Live, including Woke, The Last O.G, Home Economics and Tuca & Bertie, Sasheer Zamata came to realize she’s a “late-in-life” lesbian. Maybe not necessarily as a direct result of that, but she does tell Them.us: “I kept getting these roles. And this is before I myself was figuring out my identity. I was like, ’Whoa, what are these casting directors seeing that I’m not seeing?’”

While Zamata still wants her private life to stay private, she does want to be out publicly. Especially as she starts doing more stand-up, she doesn’t want to have to censor her dating life.

Zamata also mentioned Chappell Roan’s statements about boundaries in her them.us interview, hoping that this will apply to her after sharing this news, and I once again want to say how much I love that Chappell laid down that line and that other celebrities seem to be following suit.

When Zamata joined Saturday Night Live in 2014, she was the show’s first Black female cast member since Maya Rudolph’s departure in 2007. She left the show in 2017 and has been working steadily since, including co-hosting the very popular podcast “Best Friends” with not-straight comic Nicole Beyer since 2019.

Sasheer Zamata also says that while her character in Agatha All Along isn’t explicitly queer, there are queer themes she connected to, which I personally am looking forward to.

And this is part of why I will never say that straight people should never play queer characters. While I think all trans characters should be played by trans people, I don’t feel the same way about “straight” actors playing queer characters. I think if a person is drawn to a queer role and a story, and wants to tell it with care and thoughtfulness, they should do it. Because how many actors have we seen start off thinking they were straight, until they played a queer character, stepped in their shoes, talked to queer fans, then realized they were queer? There are dozens, but three off the top of my head include Chyler Leigh after playing Alex Danvers in Supergirl, and Dom Provost-Chalkley and Kat Barrell after playing Waverly and Nicole in Wynonna Earp. And now Sasheer Zamata! (I do, however, think queer people should always be involved with WRITING these characters and stories.) Obviously queer characters played by queer actors hit different, but sometimes there’s a reason a person is drawn to a story, and sometimes we just need to let them cook.

Sasheer Zamata has said that in the process of coming out, her friends started noticing the positive changes in her, and I hope this revelation will bring her nothing but joy and hilarious dating stories for her stand-up act.

