Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I let you in on all the various happenings on queer celebrity Instagram. Let’s rock n roll, shall we?

Sarah Paulson’s 50th birthday was THE PLACE TO BE! This is just the beginning!

Of course the Betts were there!!

And a Sandra Bullock lurking in that slideshow??

Cynthia singing along to “Like A Prayer” and dancing??

My actual favorite thing though, is Holland’s content, it looks like she took it from stories and I think that is perfect work!

This was one hell of a party, lemme say that!!!

Tig was not in attendance but made up for it with this specifically requested collage of herself in her Star Trek space suit (sound UP on this one).

In other news, long haired Cynthia made me feel dysphoric somehow??

Should have kept the Twitter copy!! Dykey B for life!

Trace, 2024 was horrible in many ways, but I love to see you hoopin!

Awwww look at lil pre fame Chappell!

These two are in the running for my new favorite couple of all time! Just decided that now!

Ohooo I am a big fan of red on Hayley!

I am weirdly scared to watch this full interview, I just don’t know that I can look at this much earnesty? But if Angie ever looked at me like that….whew it would be a wrap for CT!

Yes this is more Niecy but I couldn’t resist Kathy Hilton, who could blame me?