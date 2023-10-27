According to Our Investigaytion, Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis Are Almost Definitely Engaged

By and

Australian soccer player Sam Kerr and American soccer player Kristie Mewis, who have been in a public relationship since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, either enjoy wearing engagement rings on a very specific finger just for fun, or are in fact engaged.

Two days ago, Kristie, who plays on the U.S. women’s national team and as a midfielder for Gotham FC, posted the photo below, and I don’t think there’s really mistaking that ring on her finger for anything other than an engagement rock. Another photo in the dump shows Kristie and Sam on a boat together with a bottle of champagne. An engagement celebration at sea? MAYBE SO. I am simply doing my little investigaytions and presenting my findings to you.

The comments section is certainly alive with a lot of ring emojis and congratulations, and while Kristie hasn’t, ahem, engaged, with the speculation, it sure looks like a soft launch to me! Some fans have pointed out that the final photo in the carousel “looks professional,” like perhaps is part of some sort of engagement photo shoot.

Sam, who plays on the Australia national team and is a forward for Chelsea also did an Instagram post fueling engagement speculation in the comments at the end of last month:

Scroll to the fourth photo in Sam’s September photo dump above to see a band on her ring finger (it might look like it’s on the right hand, but because it’s a mirror selfie, that’s definitely the left). These posts also lead Vogue Australia to speculate: “Is this football’s soft launch of the century?”

Kristie and Sam have been an especially adorable soccer couple, whether it’s Kristie cheering Sam on from the stands and posing with fans, gushing about each other in interviews or posting very cute Instagram carousels.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr (left) poses with girlfriend Gotham FC's Kristie Mewis after victory in the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

(Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

We will stay tuned for an official announcement, but in the meantime we will just be clinging to everything about this, because we need this as a community of soccer gays right now, if you know what I mean!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 686 articles for us.

Riese

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3098 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!