Australian soccer player Sam Kerr and American soccer player Kristie Mewis, who have been in a public relationship since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, either enjoy wearing engagement rings on a very specific finger just for fun, or are in fact engaged.

Two days ago, Kristie, who plays on the U.S. women’s national team and as a midfielder for Gotham FC, posted the photo below, and I don’t think there’s really mistaking that ring on her finger for anything other than an engagement rock. Another photo in the dump shows Kristie and Sam on a boat together with a bottle of champagne. An engagement celebration at sea? MAYBE SO. I am simply doing my little investigaytions and presenting my findings to you.

The comments section is certainly alive with a lot of ring emojis and congratulations, and while Kristie hasn’t, ahem, engaged, with the speculation, it sure looks like a soft launch to me! Some fans have pointed out that the final photo in the carousel “looks professional,” like perhaps is part of some sort of engagement photo shoot.

Sam, who plays on the Australia national team and is a forward for Chelsea also did an Instagram post fueling engagement speculation in the comments at the end of last month:

Scroll to the fourth photo in Sam’s September photo dump above to see a band on her ring finger (it might look like it’s on the right hand, but because it’s a mirror selfie, that’s definitely the left). These posts also lead Vogue Australia to speculate: “Is this football’s soft launch of the century?”

Kristie and Sam have been an especially adorable soccer couple, whether it’s Kristie cheering Sam on from the stands and posing with fans, gushing about each other in interviews or posting very cute Instagram carousels.

We will stay tuned for an official announcement, but in the meantime we will just be clinging to everything about this, because we need this as a community of soccer gays right now, if you know what I mean!