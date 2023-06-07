Hey it’s still Pride and I hope it’s still happy out there for you! I made you a Pop Culture Fix to increase your daily enjoyment at least!

+ Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis are profiled and photographed in Gaffer for Pride and holy heck they are cute, cute, cute! You gotta click through and read it, just trust me! It’s like fan fiction but it’s real life: “If you didn’t know much about football and passed these two in the street or sat next to them in a pub, you wouldn’t think they’re some of the most well known names in the game. The chemistry they have surrounds them like an aura and the genuine love for each other oozes out in their body language.”

Soccer players Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr spoke about what it’s like being a couple in the sports community as well as the impact they hope to make. pic.twitter.com/rTCdsBxgRx — espnW (@espnW) June 5, 2023

+ The iCarly cast dishes on Harper’s queer romance in season three.

+ The Complete WNBA Signature Sneaker timeline over at Winsider includes some gay faves!

+ Watch the trailer for sapphic YA romance You Can Live Forever.

+ Abbi Jacobson is on Debbie Millman’s Design Matters this week.

+ Black Girl Nerds interviewed the cast of Never Have I Ever ahead of the new season.

+ Glamorous tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.

+ It’s the end of Top Chef as we know it.

+ 10 LGBTQ film and TV creators on the rise in 2023.

+ Is Star Wars’ Ahsoka Tano a queer icon?

+ HBO has cancelled Perry Mason after two seasons. Love you forever, Della Street!

+ Country music has never been more gay.