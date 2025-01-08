No Filter: There Is Something So Comforting About Dykes in Pinstripes

feature image photo of Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird via Reneé’s Instagram

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what the hottest happenings on celesbian IG, complete with hilarious commentary! Prepare yourself for a grab bag of random holiday and golden globes celebrations!

If anyone “won” 2024, I suppose it was indeed one Chappell Roan. It was never gonna be my year, so I’m glad it worked out for someone!

I think it would be soooo powerful to celebrate New Year in the WARMTH, please someone give me the money to do so.

How could I not love Cardi?? With a caption like that? No one keeps it realer!

Christmas Karaoke at the Betts…new dream unlocked!

Well Chappell might have won, but damn Tommy was busy this year!

Cynthia ending 2024 with a shout out to her team is simply a classy act! We don’t see enough of that these days. (Good lord I am 5,000 years old)

Perhaps I have been too well trained by years of watching The L Word but there is something so comforting about some dykes in pinstripes? Just me?

One thing my wife Melissa and I have in common is a love of James Turrell! If you are near Mass MoCa, check out his “Into the Light” exhibit!

Ohhoooo hellfire that is a banging suit!

I personally cannot get enough of how gay the cast of Wicked is, it brings such a serious joy to my heart.

Jean Smart hold me like that challenge starts NOW

UGH stunning, look at the big ol flower!

This made me laugh so hard, oh my god!! The Golden Globes seating arrangement is like a trial by fire?

Jenna’s end of year wrap up, chic as ever. Some girls have it all!

Don’t worry, Cynthia still rocks!

Whomst would like to take me to the ocean by the weekend? Lemme know!

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 315 articles for us.

