Reine #48: New Tattoo

A four panel comic of a queer person with blue hair who says “Finally! My credit card is paid off and I can can get a new tattoo as a treat! I have been wanting work from this artist for years! It’s time get sexier!” They are packing up a backpack with snacks and water. They look at themself in the mirror and says “Yeah! Yeah! I’m gonna look so good!” And then while they are actually getting tattooed they writhe around in pain and moan “Oh right, I forgot this SUCKS!”

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.

Ren has written 50 articles for us.

