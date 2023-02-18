Reine #44: People Again

By

In a ten panel comic in colors of dusty purple, pale ocean blue, pink, or turquoise a person slowly learns how to socialize again post-pandemic. First, they go to a work party. Then they meet another gay person. That gay person. That gay person introduces them to their friends. Those friends know someone from the person's dating app. Those people are having a baby. And soon everyone is going to a picnic.

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.

Ren has written 46 articles for us.

2 Comments

  1. I love this Ren! Been in extreme isolation for a long time due to being immunocompromised & do worry about how this will impact my ability to be around others again in the future, so this is very reassuring. Also really appreciate your continuing to feature masks in your work. Means a lot!

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!