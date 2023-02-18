Reine #44: People Again

Before you go!
Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.
Ren has written 46 articles for us.
I love this Ren! Been in extreme isolation for a long time due to being immunocompromised & do worry about how this will impact my ability to be around others again in the future, so this is very reassuring. Also really appreciate your continuing to feature masks in your work. Means a lot!
Ugh I love this and love the masks. I have long Covid and it’s hard to socialize and this helps!!!