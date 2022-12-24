Reine #42: Midwinter Break

In a nine panel comic in the colors of teal, light blue, and yellow, drawn with a pen, two friends are figuring out their day. At 10am they wake up and it's too cold to get out of bed, at 11am they play video games to wake up, at 12pm they read a book under a blanket on the couch, at 1pm they eat noodles and play with their cat, at 2pm they consider going to the gym but decide instead to watch tv. And by 3pm, it is already night out. So, instead they snuggle under a blanket. They are smiling together. One friend says to the other, "We'll try again tomorrow..."

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.

Ren has written 44 articles for us.

