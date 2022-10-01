Reine #39: Carabiner – A Love Letter

Tell me what weird things you carry on your key rings!
Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.
Ren has written 41 articles for us.
I describe my key ring as “outdoors queer”. It’s a water proof flint striker with some jangly rainbow hearts on it.
One key to my electric bike and ulock. One key to my car. 1 key to the apartment I rent from my ex: never used, we don’t lock it. One key to a high hazard dam gate in case of emergency. 1 key to my office, one to my boss’s. One key to an anarchist collective house in a city an hour away.
In storage: a key to my parents house, across the country.
My keyring always has earplugs on it (in a wee case) in case I spontaneously go to a gig which honestly rarely happens. But I’m prepared if it did!