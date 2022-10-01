Reine #39: Carabiner – A Love Letter

Carabiner: A Love Letter by Rea Strapp, in blue a box of carabiners linked together in a chain
In a two panel comic, colored in shades of blue and white: A drawing of a Carabiner with keys on it, alongside the following text: AH, THE RING OF . I. *KEYS$: CLASSICI ICONIC!! DYKEY AS HELL !!! Nest to it is says "Sister to the Bisexual Lanyard, the Carabiner is one of a FLOURSHING ECOSYSTEM of Queer Expression"
In a three panel comic, two queers walk towards the parking lot. One says, "unlock the car?" and the next one says "Uh.. I think you have a my keys" and then the first one laughs it off, "Oh yeah!"
In a three panel comic, two queer friends have on N95 masks. One friend asks the other, "Can I see your carabiner?" and the other friend says "Sure!" And there's a clacking of two carabiners together. The friend admits, "Oh yeah, I'm dog sitting for a friend"
In a three panel comic, two queers are wearing N95 masks and meeting each other for the first time. One says, "excuse me? what is on your carabiner?" The other responds, "oh an apparatus to help give CPR to kids!" and the first queer gives a thumbs up, "We are truly prepared for anything! Cool."
A huge group of queers all are standing together, wearing varieties of clothing and n95 masks. Above them the caption reads "Sitting at the Zine Symposiom, I am struck by all the fashion! Matching and Flaggins, is this true love?"

Tell me what weird things you carry on your key rings!

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.

  2. One key to my electric bike and ulock. One key to my car. 1 key to the apartment I rent from my ex: never used, we don’t lock it. One key to a high hazard dam gate in case of emergency. 1 key to my office, one to my boss’s. One key to an anarchist collective house in a city an hour away.
    In storage: a key to my parents house, across the country.

