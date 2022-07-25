Do y’all think I should invest in an air fryer? Every recipe I look up these days is air fryer this and air fryer that. Feels like it’s time? Also it’s time for your MONDAY POP CULTURE FIX!

+ Frameline’s A League of Their Own screening featured pitcher Maybelle Blair saying that “out of 650 [players in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League], I bet you 400 was gay.” That’s over 60% and based on the fact that over half the girls from my little league softball team are now gay, I’d say that sounds just about right.

+ San Diego Comic-Con returned to form last week, this time as a for sure SuperSpreader event, but hey! There were lots of cool reveals! The hands down best part of the whole week was the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer drop which came as part of the Black Panther panel. The Abbott Elementary team did a virtual panel while also raising money for Scholastic Wishlists. (Quinta Brunson trying to get a Wakanda Forever screener was my favorite collision of these events.) Danai Gurira showed up for The Walking Dead panel and announced a limited series for Rick and Michonne. For All Mankind announced that they’d be returning for another season. Also, Wheel of Time! Nickelodeon announced that the first feature film from Avatar Studios will focus on Avatar Aang and his friends. Sarah Michelle Gellar is joining the Teen Wolf revival (in which Allison is alive???). And, finally, the full trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

+ Ruby Rose is starring in a new heist film called Stowaway.

+ This NYT profile on Keke Palmer is your must-read for the week. It is SO good.

+ Joni Mitchell sang “A Case of You” with Brandi Carlile at the Newport Folk Festival.

+ This sure does seem right up your alley!

✔️ Messy group chats

✔️ Gurkha swords

✔️ Zucchini bread

✔️ Champagne for days

✔️ Literal murder

✔️ New @Charli_xcx track Watch the new #BodiesBodiesBodies trailer. Only in theaters this August 🔪 pic.twitter.com/BYIiDIvE0Y — A24 (@A24) July 12, 2022

+ Lili Reinhart’s new Netflix movie, Look Both Ways, has a trailer. Natalie says it’s not the bisexual rom-com she was hoping for based on Lili Reinhart and also the movie name — but it still looks pretty cute!

+ Evan Rachel Wood will join her father on stage in a Raleigh production of, you guessed it, The Father.

+ But wait! There’s even MORE TRAILERS! Peacock’s here with They/Them, which appears to be a conversion camp horror show.

+ Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke’s new Netflix movie, Do Revenge, looks VERY GAY.

Don’t get mad. Get plotting. Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in Do Revenge, a delicious dark comedy co-written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/lI7w3Vv5Vz — Netflix (@netflix) July 20, 2022

+ New mural of Brittney Griner and other wrongful detainees has Washington Mystics’ fingerprints on it.

+ Hey well here’s a headline: Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has an orgy in the forest and gets caught by police in a new music video.