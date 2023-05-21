In honor of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, let’s get you a video game girlfriend! Just make some choices below and I’ll score them in a completely scientific way and your soul mate will reveal herself! (For the sticker question, you can click through the link to go to the Etsy store where they came from; you can buy one if you want!)
Quiz: Who's Your Video Game Girlfriend?
So! Who’d you get?
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+
and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?
Join A+!
Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.
Heather has written 1605 articles for us.