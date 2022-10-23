Happy Ace Week everyone! Have you been looking to read more ace books? I’ve got a quiz for that. Answer a few simple questions — like what you would sell your soul for and who your favorite superhero is — and I will recommend a sapphic asexual book for you to read! Options include YA, essay collections, graphic memoirs, fantasy, romance, and science fiction! If you just can’t get enough of ace lady-loving ladies, check out this list of books with bi- or homoromantic ace women characters I made a few years ago.
Before you go! Did you like what you just read?
We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! And yet most readers don't support this indie queer site
. Will you be one of the people who do
? A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year and they literally keep us from closing. Will you join?
Cancel anytime.
Join A+
Known in some internet circles as Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian, Casey Stepaniuk is a writer, librarian, and new parent. She writes for Book Riot and Autostraddle about queer and/or bookish stuff. Ask her about cats, bisexuality, libraries, queer books, drinking tea, and her baby. Her website is Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian. Find her on Twitter, Litsy, Storygraph
Goodreads
and Instagram.
Casey has written 98 articles for us.
Is there a way to see all the outcomes? Would like to add them to my reading list.
In the source code, yes! The options are:
– Ace by Angela Chen
– Soft on Soft by Em Ali
– Beyond the Black Door by A.M. Strickland
– How to be Ace by Rebecca Burgess
– The Art of Saving the World by Corinne Duyvis
– From Under the Mountain by C.M. Spivey
– Arden Grey by Ray Stoeve
– Forward March by Skye Quinlan
Always love ace content and ace book recs!!! I got How to be Ace !
The Art of Saving the World! YA isn’t my cuppa but that book looks cool. (Very amused that sports wasn’t an extracurricular option – where is my love of softball 😢)
From Under the Mountain! this is ofc on my to-read list from previous casey book posts, but maybe it gets a bump now?