Quiz: Which Sapphic Asexual Book Should You Read This Ace Week?

By

Happy Ace Week everyone! Have you been looking to read more ace books? I’ve got a quiz for that. Answer a few simple questions — like what you would sell your soul for and who your favorite superhero is — and I will recommend a sapphic asexual book for you to read! Options include YA, essay collections, graphic memoirs, fantasy, romance, and science fiction! If you just can’t get enough of ace lady-loving ladies, check out this list of books with bi- or homoromantic ace women characters I made a few years ago.

Pick a (sub)genre:(Required)
Which unusual pet would you like to adopt?(Required)
You would sell your soul for…(Required)
What movie are you watching this weekend?(Required)
You want a book that's…(Required)
It's almost Halloween, what are your plans?(Required)
Pick a genre of music:(Required)
Which of the following traits is the most relatable?(Required)
What's your dream house?(Required)
What was your high school extracurricular activity of choice?(Required)
Choose a superhero:(Required)
What's your favorite kind of weather?(Required)
What's your go-to order on a drinks date?(Required)
Choose a piece of statement jewelry:(Required)

Casey

Known in some internet circles as Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian, Casey Stepaniuk is a writer, librarian, and new parent. She writes for Book Riot and Autostraddle about queer and/or bookish stuff. Ask her about cats, bisexuality, libraries, queer books, drinking tea, and her baby. Her website is Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian. Find her on Twitter, Litsy, Storygraph Goodreads and Instagram.

Casey has written 98 articles for us.

    • In the source code, yes! The options are:
      – Ace by Angela Chen
      – Soft on Soft by Em Ali
      – Beyond the Black Door by A.M. Strickland
      – How to be Ace by Rebecca Burgess
      – The Art of Saving the World by Corinne Duyvis
      – From Under the Mountain by C.M. Spivey
      – Arden Grey by Ray Stoeve
      – Forward March by Skye Quinlan

