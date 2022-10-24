I Tried the $56 Charlotte Tilbury Cream Bronzer for You

I’ve tried a few makeup brands throughout my quest to become a more glam human being. I tend to stick to drugstore, affordable brands like e.l.f cosmetics and NYX, but occasionally I’ll venture out into something a little more expensive. Previously, the most expensive makeup I owned was the $28 lipstick from Bite Beauty, a formula that I love and mourn because the company is now defunct.

As I watched more videos of makeup artists and lovers, I became more aware of these luxury brands. One name that constantly popped up was Charlotte Tilbury. Tilbury is a professional makeup artist that started her own brand of luxury, high-end products. Many YouTube beauty gurus rave about her products, but I never bought into it because I thought:

Well, these videos are probably sponsored, so they are getting paid to say they like it.

After a recent level-up in salary, I started trying new products that are a little bit more expensive. I received a free sample of the It Cosmetics Nude Glow CC Skin Tint and fell in love with the formula and the way it looked on my skin. I bought a full size for $44 compared to my usual $15 e.l.f. CC cream. The next thing I bought was the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Sun-Kissed Glow cream bronzer.

The bronzer is currently the most expensive makeup I own, coming in at $56 dollars for about an ounce of product. I went into trying this bronzer very biased. I strongly believe that a lot of luxury clothes and makeup are not better than affordable brands and that you are just paying for the name recognition. Take, for example, the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, a glowy foundation booster that can be worn on its own or under your foundation. It’s $44, but e.l.f. has a dupe that performs pretty much the same for $14, as evidenced by the fact that it is ALWAYS sold out.

Anyway, back to the bronzer. I bought it thinking it wouldn’t perform any better than my current bronzer, the Physicians Formula bronzer palette. That bronzer has a bit more of a shimmer whereas the CT bronzer is more matte.

I did my face with It Cosmetics Nude Glow and used the e.l.f. camo concealer to add some light and dimension. I then dipped into the cream bronzer using my usual Morphe bronzer brush, which I quickly realized wasn’t the best tool for the job. Still, it worked well enough as I swirled it into the bronzer, patted off the excess on my hand, then added the bronzer the perimeter of my face.

The first thing I noticed was how pigmented the bronzer was. Even after patting off the excess I still got a strong show of color on my forehead and cheeks. Secondly, this product blends like a dream. I blend my bronzer using a stippling motion so I don’t ruin the foundation underneath, and it worked well using the brush I had. This bronzer adds such a healthy glow to the skin. I blended it out so that the color wasn’t as strong, but you can definitely build it up if you like a more sharp contoured look.

I took so many pictures of myself using this bronzer. I felt very beautiful and glowy and sexy. Listen, I want to say “save your $56 for groceries” and if you are struggling, you probably should. But if you have a birthday coming up or have some disposal income, definitely get this bronzer. It only comes in four shades, and they could have a better range especially for deeper skin tones. I used the medium shade (2), and it worked well for me.

Like I said, if you want to treat yourself and are in the shade range, try it out! If not, there are plenty of affordable bronzers out there to try as well. If you have it already or other Charlotte Tilbury products, let me know!