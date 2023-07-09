Quiz: Which Chapstick Are You?

If you’re a chapstick lesbian have I got news for you: it’s time to answer the question on everyone’s lips: “what kind of lip balm are you?”
Riese is the 40-year-old Co-Founder and CEO of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in California. Her work has appeared in nine books including "The Bigger the Better The Tighter The Sweater: 21 Funny Women on Beauty, Body Image & Other Hazards Of Being Female," magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Riese has written 3045 articles for us.
Vaseline – you’re soft and glowing! This is LITERALLY the only chapstick equivalent i’ve used for 8 years, i have the lovely metal tins and then a big pot at home.
Also never has anything been more accurate than being able to answer “Costco” for one of my vices!
Dr Bronner’s All One – You’re a bit chaotic but efficient.
Yeah, can’t argue that. Never heard of this chapstick, though.
Also, having “straight girls” as an option in the Pick A Vice question? I don’t know whether I feel seen or called out.
eod lip balm – You’re beloved by millennials, always camera-ready, and too big for the average pants’ pocket
i used these religiously for years, so i feel very validated!
fresh sugar lip treatment – you’re so fancy
you already know ;)
Burt’s Bees — Buzz Buzz Buzz
As a true Burt’s Bees Bisexual, I feel very seen
My collection of eos lip balm flavors and I deeply appreciate my result
Cherry chapstick. Unpretentious. Straight forward. No muss no fuss.
You’re Burt’s Bees!
Buzz Buzz Buzz
Reminder to self: Go to Target for more Burt’s Bees. You’re out. Please don’t spend $100. You only need 2 things (yes, really).
I got C.O. Bigelow Mentha Lip Balm but I’m actually a Vaseline gal.