In honor of Yellowjackets, I thought I’d ask an important question: Which cannibal from pop culture are you? Don’t worry; I won’t include any violent/bloody/graphic images. But if cannibalism in general makes you ultra squeamish, then mayhaps this is not the quiz for you. While the quiz is indeed inspired by Yellowjackets, less than half of the potential results are Yellowjackets characters. I pulled from a variety of cannibalism art, which I believe we’re living in a golden era of. I tried to stick to queer or queer-coded cannibals, because I do think my obsession with cannibalism is a distinctly queer fixation. And yes my fiancé keeps demanding I stop talking about cannibalism so much because “she’s scared.”
ANYWAY!!!!!!!!
Let’s find out: Who is your cannibal alter ego?
