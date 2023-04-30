Quiz: Which Cannibal Are You?

By

In honor of Yellowjackets, I thought I’d ask an important question: Which cannibal from pop culture are you? Don’t worry; I won’t include any violent/bloody/graphic images. But if cannibalism in general makes you ultra squeamish, then mayhaps this is not the quiz for you. While the quiz is indeed inspired by Yellowjackets, less than half of the potential results are Yellowjackets characters. I pulled from a variety of cannibalism art, which I believe we’re living in a golden era of. I tried to stick to queer or queer-coded cannibals, because I do think my obsession with cannibalism is a distinctly queer fixation. And yes my fiancé keeps demanding I stop talking about cannibalism so much because “she’s scared.”

ANYWAY!!!!!!!!

Let’s find out: Who is your cannibal alter ego?

How would you best describe your favorite meals?(Required)
Pick a sauce:(Required)
Say you have an, um, chewy piece of meat you need to cook. What cooking method are you going with?(Required)
What kind of specialty meat jerky would you like to try?(Required)
Pick a chain restaurant:(Required)
What burger order sounds the best to you?(Required)
Choose a song:(Required)
Who do you think the Antler Queen is on Yellowjackets?(Required)
Choose something to have for dinner:(Required)
Choose a mushroom:(Required)
What kitchen tool/appliance would you love to be gifted a fancy version of?(Required)
Choose a disturbing movie to watch:(Required)

