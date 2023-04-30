In honor of Yellowjackets, I thought I’d ask an important question: Which cannibal from pop culture are you? Don’t worry; I won’t include any violent/bloody/graphic images. But if cannibalism in general makes you ultra squeamish, then mayhaps this is not the quiz for you. While the quiz is indeed inspired by Yellowjackets, less than half of the potential results are Yellowjackets characters. I pulled from a variety of cannibalism art, which I believe we’re living in a golden era of. I tried to stick to queer or queer-coded cannibals, because I do think my obsession with cannibalism is a distinctly queer fixation. And yes my fiancé keeps demanding I stop talking about cannibalism so much because “she’s scared.”

ANYWAY!!!!!!!!

Let’s find out: Who is your cannibal alter ego?

How would you best describe your favorite meals? (Required) Comfort foods Meat-forward At a restaurant Whatever’s in the fridge — you’re not particular Vegan Eaten with friends Elaborate yet still approachable All about the dessert Pick a sauce: (Required) Say you have an, um, chewy piece of meat you need to cook. What cooking method are you going with? (Required) No cooking, just raw Dehydrating it Sous vide Grinding it and turning it into a burger Slow roasting it Grilling it Turning it into a meat pie Braising it What kind of specialty meat jerky would you like to try? (Required) Rabbit Elk Duck Gator No meat for you; pass over the fruit jerky Bison Ostrich Salmon Pick a chain restaurant: (Required) Olive Garden Friendly’s Bonefish Bubba Gump’s Loving Hut Buca di Beppo TGI Friday’s Cheesecake Factory What burger order sounds the best to you? (Required) Double patty smash burger with cheese and special sauce Extra thick burger with bacon, goat cheese, and jam Black bean burger with cheese Steak & Shake steakburger Impossible burger Cheeseburger with a fried egg In-n-Out double-double BLT burger with mayo Choose a song: (Required) “Eat Your Young” by Hozier “Cannibal” by Ke$ha “Monster” by Lady Gaga “Eat It” by Megan Thee Stallion “Curious” by Hayley Kiyoko “Forbidden Zone” by Misfits “The Worst Pies in London” from Sweeney Todd “EAT ME” by Demi Lovato Who do you think the Antler Queen is on Yellowjackets? (Required) Other Tai Lottie Shauna Nat You don’t watch the show You don’t care; you’re just along for the ride All of them You don’t watch the show specifically because it’s too scary Choose something to have for dinner: (Required) Chili Steak and baked potatoes Orzo and veggies Tacos Vegan butternut squash soup Loaded mac and cheese Beef stew Meatloaf Choose a mushroom: (Required) Wood ear Shiitake Morrel King trumpet Oyster Beech Hen of the woods Chanterelle What kitchen tool/appliance would you love to be gifted a fancy version of? (Required) Chef’s knife Air fryer Dutch oven Mandolin Food processor Pellet grill Stand mixer Mortar & pestle Choose a disturbing movie to watch: (Required) Heavenly Creatures The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Ravenous X Thelma Happy Death Day It Follows The Lobster Δ