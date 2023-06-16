I’m having beer and guacamole for dinner tonight and I cannot wait.

Queer as in F*ck You

‘Things Got Really Scary Really Fast During Pride Month.’ There are three, longform first person testimonies here from queer Target employees about the threats and harassment they’ve faced over the last month and I really hope you read it in full. There’s been a lot of conversations about Target removing their Pride displays, and I think there’s just a lot of nuance here that sometimes we aren’t able to get at in the length of a tweet, you know? On all sides! Which is difficult, I know. But listening to the people most effected at the intersections feels like a really good place to start.

Johns Hopkins Pulls ‘Lesbian’ Definition After Uproar Over Use of ‘Non-Men’ Instead of ‘Women.’ “The university’s online glossary of LGBTQ terms and identities defined the word ‘lesbian’ as a ‘non-man attracted to non-men’ before it was taken down.”

Documents Show How Conservative Doctors Influenced Abortion, Trans Rights. “The American College of Pediatricians gained outsize political influence in recent years, promoting views rejected by the medical establishment as scientific fact.”

113 Vintage Pride Photos That’ll Make You Laugh, Then Cry and 20 Pictures of What Pride Looked Like 30 Years Ago. These are pure joy, and if you love them can I also recommend a similar list that I published about a year ago? 54 Portraits of Lesbians in the ‘80s

Queer-Owned Beauty Brands To Shop During Pride Month

How To Find A Queer Wedding Outfit That Doesn’t Feel Like Straight-Girl Cosplay (There’s some cute stoppable content in here. Though, I’m not sure how I feel about this title? But I’d love to know other people’s thoughts! I think I can’t decide if “straight girl cosplay” sounds too much like femme erasure? Hmmmmm…)

Saw This, Thought of You

“According to a Gallup survey, about 34 percent of Americans now believe that abortion should be legal at any point. In 2019, Gallup found that statistic was 25 percent of Americans. The increase is led by women respondents.” Near Record Numbers of Women Believe Abortion Should Be Legal Under Any Circumstances

For those of you who celebrate Father’s Day, 13 Father’s Day Subscription Gifts That Are Anything But Lazy (Don’t say I never gave you anything)

Extremely relatable content! All the TV I Watched When I Was Chronically Depressed

How Black Women Writers Got It Done. “Claudia Tate’s 1983 collection of interviews is an important look into the trials writers like Toni Morrison and Maya Angelou faced on their way to mainstream acceptance.”

Political Snacks

Google Made Millions From Ads for Fake Abortion Clinics

It’ll Take More Than an Indictment to Make Donald Trump Face Justice