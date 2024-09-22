Queer Horoscopes for Libra Season 2024

Hi folks! I’m Deb with Queerstrology, and I have been given the gift of bringing you insights through the tool of astrology.

Ever since I was young, I had the glowing stars on my ceiling with my friend’s zodiac constellations included. Constantly dabbling but never making time to really understand astrology, my career took over my intentions. I was the marketing director for nationally renowned architecture design firms for more than 20 years.

But, once the pandemic began, it was time to find my path to understanding astrology as I sought out a way for it to be more community inclusive. I think of astrology as a journey and your natal chart, the book. My book doesn’t have gender binary or religious connotations. There are so many great queer astrologers out there, but I couldn’t find anyone purposely taking the binary out of astrology, so I decided to create it myself. That’s how Queerstrology was born.

Now, I research, design, create, record, edit all the content for Queerstrology. Besides reading for celebrities and reality stars, I do natal chart readings, compatibility readings, and now horoscopes for Autostraddle.

This horoscope takes a different approach, doing them by the zodiac seasons, rather than by month. I hope you find this style to your liking. Thank you for taking the time to learn about me, and more about yourself through astrology.

Libra Season

Libra Season begins, Sunday, September 22 at 8:43 am ET. The Sun moves into the constellation of Libra, and ends on October 22, with the start of Scorpio Season. When a sign is in their season, they get a lift in their Ego, and time for new beginnings.

Key Dates to Note:

September 22: Fall Equinox (Mabon)

Time to give thanks to what nature has given us before its transition to rebirth.

October 2: New Moon in Libra (Solar Eclipse)

Encouraging you to explore your shadow self. It’s a time for personal growth, especially in how you relate to others.

October 9: Jupiter Retrograde

With Jupiter going retrograde, it’s an opportunity to reassess your goals and adapt to life’s changes. This period encourages introspection and the flexibility to navigate new paths.

October 17: Full Moon in Aries

The fiery energy of this full moon lights the way for assertiveness and ambition. It’s a perfect moment to harness your drive and clarity in pursuing your aspirations.

During Libra Season, focus on cultivating harmony in your relationships, both with others and within yourself. This season invites you to align your actions with your values, setting the stage for personal and collective growth.

How Your Sun Sign Deals With Libra Season

Aries

During the season of your opposite sign, Libra, you feel the energy pushing you toward a refresh of your life. This is the time to wrap up unfinished projects and seek support from those around you. Embrace this time to reflect on your goals and the next steps you want to take. By allowing yourself to pause and contemplate, it will lead to clarity. Trust the process and let this season guide you toward renewal!

Taurus



Taurus is ruled by Venus, just like Libra, but it lifts their internal love and comfort. Your current battles are trying to find a fair settlement. Focus on reorganizing aspects of your life that seem out of balance; this could lead to new insights and progress. Don’t hesitate to step away from your daily routine for a bit. A change of scenery or pace can offer the clarity you need. Embrace this time to nurture yourself and find that balance.

Gemini



You’re feeling playful and seeking out ways to express yourself. This will allow you to be seen as more aesthetically appealing and attractive. Updating your wardrobe and stepping out with confidence can open doors to new connections. Don’t hold back; flirt, socialize, and enjoy the moment! You never know what exciting opportunities or relationships might come your way. Just have fun and let your charm do the work!

Cancer



Feeling a bit dehydrated by checking on your loved ones, it’s important to prioritize your own well-being. Taking time to check in with yourself and recharge is essential. Spend some quality moments doing what brings you comfort and joy, whether it’s a cozy night in or a favorite hobby. Remember, self-care isn’t selfish, it’s necessary for you to show up fully for those you love. Embrace this time for yourself without guilt!

Leo



You’re the first one to begin putting up Halloween decorations. Your enthusiasm for decorating and creating a festive atmosphere is infectious, and it brings out your creative flair. With a busy social calendar ahead, it’s important to balance those fun outings with some quality downtime at home. Make sure to carve out moments for self-care at your hideaway amidst all the excitement.

Virgo



With your season behind you, it’s time to harness all the insights and ideas you’ve gathered. This is your moment to act and transform them into something valuable. As you dive into your projects, keep your end goals in mind. What do you ultimately want to achieve? Your meticulous nature and drive will guide you through, ensuring that every detail is in place. Trust in your process, and you’ll likely see great results from your hard work!

Libra



It’s your season Libras — happy solar return! As a Libra Sun you can embrace your inner beauty and the changing season (Fall Equinox), and you’ll naturally radiate confidence. Decorating your space and pulling out your favorite sweater not only enhances your aesthetic but also uplifts your spirit. This newfound social energy is perfect for connecting with others and finding joy in shared experiences. Your lightheartedness will help balance any challenges you’ve faced. Enjoy those colorful autumn days and invite others to join in.

Scorpio



While Libra is on stage, you’re in a transformative period, diving deep into self-discovery and healing. Embrace the intensity of your emotions as it’s part of what makes you so powerful. Focus on feeding the connections that accept both your light and dark sides. These relationships can be a source of support as you navigate your inner journey. Use this time to reflect and heal, preparing yourself to take the stage when your season arrives.

Sagittarius



Now that school has started back up, there are less people traveling. It’s time to cash in those sick days and go on a friend trip. Sharing the lessons you’ve learned from your adventures will not only strengthen your bonds but also highlight your natural leadership skills. Your knack for inspiring others through your experiences makes you an invaluable guide. So, pack your bags, plan that trip, and enjoy the journey together.

Capricorn



Now is the ideal time to buckle down and prepare for the upcoming holiday season. You can tackle your gift shopping early, allowing you to maintain your regular routines amidst the holiday hustle. While it may feel disruptive, your strong ambitions enable you to manage extra responsibilities with ease. Stay focused and keep your goals in sight. Your hard work will pay off as you enjoy a smoother, more fulfilling holiday season!

Aquarius



Your natural curiosity and desire to understand the world around you are driving you to engage in meaningful conversations and seek out new experiences. This quest for knowledge will deepen your perspective and enrich your insights. Dive into discussions, share ideas, and collaborate with like-minded individuals. Your vision to save the world adds big picture thinking to your altruistic ideals.

Pisces



A surge of passion and confidence is coming your way. As your desire for deeper connections grows, it’s essential to surround yourself with those who uplift and support you, not just in romance but in all areas of your life. Seek out safe spaces where you can express your dreams and aspirations. By grounding yourself with trusted friends and loved ones, you’ll create a nurturing environment that fosters both intimacy and security.

