It is that special time of the week again where you get to procrastinate whatever you are currently supposed to be doing by taking a personality quiz at Autostraddle. Welcome! Today, I’m going to tell you what type of lesbian necklace you are. We’re going to have so much fun!!!!
Also, re-reading my questions for this quiz back to myself begs the question: Was I dehydrated when writing this quiz? You decide!
What Lesbian Necklace Are You?
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Black Plastic Choker. Yeah, that’s accurate but I’ll be ignoring the last line about astrology.