It is that special time of the week again where you get to procrastinate whatever you are currently supposed to be doing by taking a personality quiz at Autostraddle. Welcome! Today, I’m going to tell you what type of lesbian necklace you are. We’re going to have so much fun!!!!

Also, re-reading my questions for this quiz back to myself begs the question: Was I dehydrated when writing this quiz? You decide!

What Lesbian Necklace Are You? How would you describe your personal fashion style? (Required) High femme Sporty All black all the time Lots of leather You’re still figuring it out Casual butch Mommi Witchy Art teacher vibes What do you drink water out of? (Required) Stanley Whatever water cup is around Swell Mason jar Hydroflask Nalgene Seltzer only Filtered water bottle A glass Pick a refreshing drink: (Required) Diet Coke Gatorade Coke Zero Ginger cayenne shot Polar Poppi Coconut water Ice tea Green juice Pick a type of ice: (Required) Small spherical ice Ice from a classic tray Large cube ice Spear ice Pebble ice Bagged ice Ice with fruit in it Ice from an ice machine No ice, please What kind of nontraditional pet would you most like to have? (Required) A ferret A parrot A tarantula A snake A chinchilla A pig No weird pets, please A lovebird A bearded dragon Pick a hot sauce: (Required) What fake holiday would you be most likely to celebrate? (Required) National OOTD Day National Beer Day National Eyeliner Day National Chainmail Day National Grandparents’ Day National DJ Day National Lobster Day National Crystal Day National Handmade Day What Sunday activity sounds most ideal to you? (Required) Manicure Going to a dive bar Going to a concert Sex Reading Hanging with your bros Brunch Tarot reading Crafting Pick a movie from 2009: (Required) A Single Man Whip It Coraline Jennifer’s Body The Time Traveler’s Wife Star Trek Chloe Dogtooth 2012 Which of the following situations would make you feel the most frustrated? (Required) Someone singing karaoke off key Someone being too clingy Someone having bad taste in music Someone arguing for no kink at pride Someone calling you sensitive Someone hitting on your girlfriend in front of you People arriving very late to a dinner party you’re hosting Someone making fun of astrology Someone not recycling What type of social event would you be most likely to host? (Required) Themed costume party Tailgate for women’s sporting event Chill stoner vibes gathering Play party Movie party House party/rager Dinner party Dance party Art party Pick a reality show: (Required) Vanderpump Rules Tampa Baes Survivor Queer Ultimatum Great British Baking Show Love Is Blind Real Housewives of Atlanta Traitors Blown Away Δ