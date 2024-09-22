Quiz: What Lesbian Necklace Are You?

It is that special time of the week again where you get to procrastinate whatever you are currently supposed to be doing by taking a personality quiz at Autostraddle. Welcome! Today, I’m going to tell you what type of lesbian necklace you are. We’re going to have so much fun!!!!

Also, re-reading my questions for this quiz back to myself begs the question: Was I dehydrated when writing this quiz? You decide!

What Lesbian Necklace Are You?

How would you describe your personal fashion style?(Required)
What do you drink water out of?(Required)
Pick a refreshing drink:(Required)
Pick a type of ice:(Required)
What kind of nontraditional pet would you most like to have?(Required)
Pick a hot sauce:(Required)
What fake holiday would you be most likely to celebrate?(Required)
What Sunday activity sounds most ideal to you?(Required)
Pick a movie from 2009:(Required)
Which of the following situations would make you feel the most frustrated?(Required)
What type of social event would you be most likely to host?(Required)
Pick a reality show:(Required)

