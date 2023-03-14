Picdoku: Queer Symbolism

Autostraddle cannot exist without the generous support of our readers. We need to raise $175k in the next 2 weeks — or we won't make it to Pride.
And a world without Autostraddle would be a loss on so many levels. Help us keep this indie queer media boat afloat! Every dollar helps.
Go to our Fundraiser!
Sally lives in the UK. Her work has been featured in a Korean magazine about queer people and their pets, and a book about haunted prisons. She never intended for any of this to happen.
Sally has written 75 articles for us.
32 minutes, 5 seconds. something about symbols makes my solving so much harder!
20 min, 25 sec! I love Sudoku-like puzzles that are visual! I used to have a game called Coloroku that was colored marbles on a wooded board rather than numbers and it was my favorite thing to take to a coffee shop 🤓
This broke my brain even more than the pride flag one, but was oddly compelling
12 mins 3 secs… but I had to re-start three times. The symbols really are brain-bending!