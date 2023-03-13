It’s Monday! The way you know it’s true is that you’re reading your Pop Culture Fix!

+ Well, the Oscars were this weekend, but not all of Hollywood was there. In fact, there was an entire party bus full of queer celebs — and honorary ones??? — driving around town singing Indigo Girls at the top of their lungs on a party bus. Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor (who, honestly, looked a little unsure if she wanted be surrounded by screaming drunk friends in a moving vehicle, which: same, my love), Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle, Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, Allison Janey and her belt, etc. Lots of dancing, lots of canoodling, probably they also took some time to scroll through Autostraddle’s Vapid Fluff archives, which are basically just this entire bus plus Janelle Monae and Kristen Stewart. I hope they had the most fun ever! I hope they do it again!

+ Everything Everywhere All at Once saved my relationship with my mom.

+ Lena Waithe talked to Entertainment Tonight about what’s up next for The Chi and Twenties.

+ ESPN is bringing back The Bird and Taurasi Show for the Women’s Final Four.

+ Bottoms premiere brings teenage lesbian fight clubs to SXSW.

+ Lisanne Mittman and Gabe Dunn are adapting a biography of 1920s LGBTQ author and activist Eve Adams.

+ May I interest you in a Good Trouble season five trailer?

+ Megan Rapinoe dedicates her TIME Woman of the Year award to trans community.

+ In Harlem, there are many ways to be a queer Black woman.

+ BBC mysteriously “let’s go” of a queer woman Doctor Who producer and replaces her with a man.

+ GLAAD chats with Scream VI cast about queer inclusion in beloved slasher horror franchise.