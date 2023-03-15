Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the goings on that happen on celesbian Instagram! This week — The Oscars! Let’s go.

I’ll be honest with you, Janelle was in three stunning looks over this week and YEAH I’m including them all. I love the choker here!!!

UM????? Mods? Glad to see my prediction for spring was right: knits are IN.

PLEASE JUST LET ME LIVE!

Thank you Vanity Fair Oscar party for a reason for MJ to wear this outfit!

I—

Not pictured: This writer falling to the ground in joyful tears.

Well and YOU KNOW how I feel about Hannah in a suit!

Still obsessed with…oh just about everything about this friendship.

This look did, indeed, do the thing, and I need the whole thing right now.

Yes. Always. Yes.

Chrishell and G Flip attending Elton John’s party….perfect.

Autostraddle’s new best friend Meg Salter makes such good fashion choices, and I love that about her!

Okay so technically I hate this look? But also? I am very into it? Sexually? Lot to unpack there!

I love friendship and the Grey Streak™!