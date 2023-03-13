SXSW 2023: I Talked To Meg Stalter About Going Through Bisexual Heartbreak In “Cora Bora”

This review & interview of Cora Bora contains mild spoilers.

I’ve said it before and now I’m saying it again — Making your relationship open is not a cure-all for the problems you’re having in it. Queer people seem to think that and it almost always does not work out well. Communication starts to suck, OPEN UP! Sex life starts to take a turn, OPEN UP! And in the case of Cora Bora, turning your relationship into a long-distance one because one of you leaves to further your career — OPEN UP!

That’s actually only a dash of the plot of the very queer film starring Megan Stalter as Cora and Jojo T. Gibbs as her girlfriend Justine. Cora is a musician who decided to pack up and leave Portland to move to Los Angeles to further her career. She left behind her dog and her girlfriend but before she does, they decide to open their relationship. After her move, things aren’t going as great as they could be for Cora. She isn’t doing a lot of shows, her management isn’t really pushing for her, and she misses her girlfriend. She does the thing a lot of us do though — pretend that nothing is going wrong so the folks we love don’t worry. Their relationship starts to deteriorate and Cora is very much not going to let that happen — SHE IS GONNA WIN BACK HER GIRL! When she gets back to Portland though, the task at hand is harder than she thought it would be.

We learn that Cora didn’t just move to jump-start her career, she is running away from herself. I’ve learned that running away from your problems will not just worsen them, but it will no doubt create new ones. As the film goes on it feels like she gets hit with a decade’s worth of life lessons in 24 hours. Cora’s emotions run wild in the film (Vivian Green’s Emotional Rollercoaster? Anyone — Bueller?) but they aren’t necessarily all over the place. I feel like she was always trying to get people to meet her where she’s at, but I can understand how that can come off as selfish without the proper communication behind the ask.

Megan’s performance was great, she landed the vibe of a messy twenty-something on a road to self-discovery that she didn’t ask to be on. I was worried at the top of the film, because I’m so used to her playing this role of the unfiltered and unaware quirky girl. About 20 minutes in I could feel the layers coming and Megan’s performance followed right along with them. Yes, it’s a story about a messy girl trying to fix the one thing in her life she thinks she can control at the time — her relationship — but the story is far more heart-centered than just that pseudo superficial layer. Megan does a beautiful job at portraying someone who is grappling with past trauma and going through current heartbreak, all while craving a light and promising future.

My only major issue with the film is Jojo’s character, Justine. I kinda didn’t dig that she kept being romantically linked to non-Black folks, it’s just a trope in queer films & TV that I’m over seeing — along with the one where the Black character gets her first Black girlfriend and acts like dating her is just so damn difficult. It makes me feel like it’s a continuation of film and tv pushing the narrative that Black dykes just simply don’t date other black dykes. Also, if you live in Portland please tell me — are there only like four Black queer women there? ‘Cos Shrill also made it seem like there was only a handful and I just wanna know because I really love facts and figures.

I may have had an issue with who Justine dates but Jojo kills it in the role of the girlfriend who has put herself in an awkward position. On a side note, she also looks incredible. It’s really nice to see that the hair, makeup, and wardrobe team on a film that has a mostly white cast, still kept the Black folks on camera a priority. Seems small but it’s a very big deal!

The queer connections in this film run pretty deep. Writer & Executive Producer Rhianon Jones was also a producer on Shiva Baby (with Rachel Sennott who will be starring in the queerleading film Bottoms with Ayo Edebiri) and As They Slept (with Maya Hawke who plays a queer babe in Do Revenge and Stranger Things, and Rachel Hilson who was in Love, Victor). One of the dope things I learned while researching the film is that Rhianon has a production company — Neon Heart Productions. It has a focus not only on female filmmakers and their stories, but she believes that more times than not, lots of first-time films can be made for around $50,000. There are great queer films by some unknown writers just sitting in Final Draft because of the money they have been told it costs to make them. I love knowing that folks who are putting money behind queer films like Cora Bora being made have this mentality.

I already dug the film, but after talking to Megan and hearing how excited she was to tell a queer story like this on such a big level it made me love it even more. Queer stories — even those that are messy — are important to tell, and what better way to start off my first experience at SXSW than watching a story about a bisexual babe who is searching for healing in all the wrong places.

A Conversation with Meg Stalter!!!

Before I interviewed Megan Stalter I didn’t have to do too much research on her because I def knew who she was. I knew of her big comedic rise at the star of the pandemic where it felt like folks were sharing a clip a day of her to every social media timeline I was on. Then I started watching Hacks and saw her on there, and again in Yearly Departed. She wasn’t someone whose career I particularly followed though, she just kept popping up in shit that I was already watching. To be honest, I just saw her as another funny white woman that the internet was obsessed with — but then I watched Cora Bora.

In most of the roles I’d seen her in, the characters felt similar. The funny yet messy girl meant to bring the humour to any situation. We chatted on a Thursday afternoon, and after we talked about being midwestern girls who both tried to work at theme parks, and our queer velvet couches we got into it. Cora Bora is centered around a queer woman, in a queer relationship. The queerness isn’t buried into background characters and you don’t have to sift through subtext to find it, and damn that’s refreshing. We’ve come a long way with queer representation in film but it’s still rare to see queer women and their relationships be the main storyline, and in this one, Stalter is the star. “When Hannah, the director, wrote me this letter before we ever met about doing this movie, within seconds I was like ‘I have to do it’. This is like, my dream movie.”

She continued on by saying “I feel like I’m funny and goofy, but even more so really earnest. There’s so much of that in this movie”. I totally agree with her. I thought back to those roles I’d seen her in previously which added to my apprehension about how Cora would be when I first learned of the film. But when I started watching that all faded away, earnest is the perfect word when it comes to the heart of who Cora is — it’s also a pretty great one for who Megan is. Her kindness, sincerity, and high-key chillness were consistent during our short conversation, and I think it’s a layer that she may not share with us on social media and I fucking respect that.

We got back to queer visibility on screen “The fact that like, the lead is gay and trying to win back her girlfriend, I just am so starved for movies like that. I think if I saw movies like this growing up I would know that I was queer way before I knew I was. It’s really meaningful to see something like this especially if you’re a young person. I know there are a lot of really incredible queer films now but I probably watched ‘But I’m A Cheerleader’ a million times.” We bonded on that — not just on watching the Natasha Lyonne classic — but on the need for queer films when we were younger to help our identities make a little more sense to us.

What I needed on top of seeing lesbians in film when I was younger, was to see Black dykes, and on top of that layer was to see Black dykes dating/fucking/loving other Black dykes in film. I asked what she thought white queer folks in film can do to make sure their stories aren’t the only ones told. “We have so much power in whatever rooms we get into. We have to advocate for people to be cast and in writers’ rooms and have their stories told. I’m not in casting but if I’m cast as the lead of something I’m going to suggest amazing people of color to play the other [roles]. I think it’s taking responsibility and rising to the occasion of wherever we are in the rooms [we are in]. I’m going to push and fight for people.”

I shared how I felt about white lesbians — specifically in film — being so proud to be labeled as “forward thinkers”. How they take that and run with it in but fail to recognize that they are still leaving people out. Megan agrees and says “[They will say] ‘Look at our queer gay movie!’ but then it’s like…look at the cast. Look at everyone involved. If it’s all white people it’s a huge problem.”

While we were already on a slightly uncomfortable topic, I wanted to move on to another one more in line with the film — Exes! Was she on the “All lesbians are friends with their exes” train? “I do like to stay cool with everyone, I eventually want to be friends but there HAS to be a time after the breakup where you guys don’t talk, like, to heal.” I agree that when you break up with someone maybe you don’t like, go to Starbucks together the next day and keep sleeping with each other because it’s confusing. “It’s not fair to anyone, it’s not fair to the new people you’re trying to date or your healing.” Kind, smart, and gives great advice about exes? Maybe I can persuade her to write a few answers to our YNH column now that we’re friends.

The sun was still shining into her apartment and we were in the middle of a giggle fit as we started wrapping up our chat. A bigg part of Cora Bora is the grand gesture, the big thing to do to win the love of your life back. So I asked her —what is the wildest thing she would do to get her girlfriend back if they broke up? “I would be surprised, and then I would probably write her a full album of really earnest songs and it would be really gross, and I would probably try to earn a bunch of money to buy her favorite restaurant and it would creep her out and she would have to process that.”

I revealed that my favorite restaurant is Friday’s so wow, that would be an expensive undertaking, and then also wanted to let her know this is all fake, no one is breaking up with anyone, we love our partners and they love us, and we are all going to be together forever and never have to go into financial ruin to win them back. Just a Taurus (me) and a Virgo (Stalter) having a quick kiki but taking it all back out of the universe because we are earth signs who know better.

On the topic of the universe, Megan wants folks to take self-love away after they watch the film. “Knowing that the love you have for yourself is the most important love. Just following your heart really and I think that’s super sweet. Self-love is so much more than self-care. It’s really loving your inner child and being like, ‘I know I haven’t always been taken care of the way I should [have, so] I’m going to take care of myself now’.” She says this all with a soft smile and another giggle and then gushed about her co-stars Jojo and Ayden, and how wonderful it was to be part of a queer movie like this one.

The film surprised me in the best way, and so did my conversation with Stalter. She is so much more than the comedy queen that you see on social media. There are layers to all our favorite celebrities but it’s rare that you get the opportunity to experience them, but I’m glad for even just a bit of time that I got to kick it with Megan and learn just a speck more of who she is. Cora Bora is a dope film, and she kills it in the lead role. It’s a great one to add to our hopefully ever-expanding universe of queer women in movies for future generations to kick back and watch on repeat for years to come.