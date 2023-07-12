Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I provide glimpses into queer famous people’s lives, via IG! Let’s roll!

BREAKING NEWS!!!! Well, as of me typing this is breaking news, but whatever you get my point! Longtime friend of No Filter, Kristen Kish, will be taking over as host of Top Chef from theee Padma! This is huge and thrilling and she’s gonna crush!

Keke is continuing to stay unbothered in the face of her Baby Daddy pulling some absolute loser shit, as if I could not love her more!

I love this cover, because she is killing this suit, and also because…girl we KNOW. One of the funnier things about And Just Like That is how much these women have morphed into their characters! But go off girleen!

I’ll admit it — I did not know how much Chrishell likes a theme party! But I am behind on Selling Sunset so maybe that’s on me.

I won’t outdo this caption, and I simply will not attempt to.

give me body, give me 2000s flashbacks, gimme it all!

Now you know what Chef Melissa’s favorite farmer’s market is! Aren’t you happy!

I was literally just at a beach for a week and then another weekend and still I am like “not enough!!!”

Serving a slay throwback, love to see it.

I mean this with the highest compliments, but every single pic of Rahne makes me go “What up Unc!!!!!”

Yes I am still devastated that Renee is leaving Sex Lives of College Girls after the next season but I am grateful we get more music (and the Mean Girls musical movie).