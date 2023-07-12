You made it to midweek! And your reward is one (1) Pop Culture Fix! (Plus my love and adoration, of course.)

+ Oh man, okay, so you’re just watching this Twisted Metal trailer like “okay okay pretty cute” — and then! A WILD STEPHANIE BEATRIZ APPEARS! I’ve never played this game, but Digital Spy sums it up thus: “The series takes place in an apocalyptic wasteland where a milkman with amnesia, John Doe (Anthony Mackie), is tasked with delivering a mysterious package if he wants to stay alive. He teams up with Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), a mostly silent rash car thief, and the two embark on a desperate mission through Las Vegas, fending off ruthless marauders in deadly, destructive vehicles for a shot at a better future.

+ A Black Lady Sketch Show will not return for season five.

+ Harley Quinn is back on July 27th!

+ The full trailer for Heartstopper season tow has arrived.

+ Amazon’s Transparent is heading to Broadway as a musical.

+ And so has the trailer for the final season of Reservation Dogs.

OFFICIAL TRAILER for FX’s #ReservationDogs. The Final Season. Streaming 8.2. Only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/flkZH3bIq9 — Reservation Dogs (@RezDogsFX) July 6, 2023

+ Lindsey Shaw opens up about being fired from Pretty Little Liars.

+ Watermelon Woman writer-director Cheryl Dunye on the movie’s journey from concept to congressional hearings to the canon.

+ Michelle Buteau shrinks for no one.

+ Reneé Rapp is leaving The Sex Lives of College Girls, and her goodbye post — “I love that bitch [Leighton] more than you know ” — made me laugh out loud for real.

+ Stephanie Hsu on the queer storyline cut from Joy Ride that could be saved for the sequel.

+ May I interest you in the Rap Sh!t season two trailer?

