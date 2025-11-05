Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebs got into last week, via Instagram! Let’s go!

Hey, remember JUST last week when I said it was a challenge to not ship these two in real life because they are real people??

Honestly, come on now!

Literally perfect???

Vampire Boardwalk takeover…okay brill! I love!

I love gay Halloween what do you mean you are fictional NASA dykes!!!

One thing about this costume is that it will always be chic and cunty!

I have never seen someone lipsync Snoop with such accuracy? But also somehow Keke’s version is like, tougher than Snoop? Iconic!

Well now, that’s just nuts! To be so stunning!

Morticia always hits!

American Girl Dolls stans where you AT??

It is so wild that we live in a world where a former soap actress is now dating a nonbinary Australian musician and talking about that on a podcast with a former Bachelor and it’s sponsored by a sperm bank. Like. WOW. What is that sentence even?

I am sure Kehlani knows her music stats more than I do, but I do find this surprising! But go off girlie!

Congrats to the worst reviewed show in Ryan Murphy’s history!!! Thank you for the BTS, it was almost worth it!

WEEEEWOOOO! That’s the good photoshoot alarm!

Prayers up the Cynthia survives Brazil without Ari!