Quiz: Which U.S Olympic Athlete Is Your New Best Friend?

If you watch enough Olympics or read enough Olympics news you can often start to think to yourself, “you know I think me and Stephen Nedoroscik could definitely hang because I also like doing little puzzles and closing my eyes” and it’s not a realistic thought but it’s a thought a person is allowed to have in a free country, and certainly fair game for a quiz topic. Of so many of the games’ most compelling athletes, whomst amongst them is truly destined to be your new best friend?

Who is Your New U.S. Olympian Best Friend? Pick a friendship vice:(Required) Having so many inside jokes together that it becomes intolerable for anybody outside of your friendship to have a nice time in your presence Clinging to your mutual weirdo introvert hobbies to avoid making any friends besides each other Being intimidating and unapproachable as a friendship unit Turning everything you do together into content for social media Shopping sprees Hyping each other up so hard you lose sight of reality Pick a personal friendship virtue:(Required) You can always be counted on to keep it real You know how to turn anything into an adventure You provide a chill balance to people with strong personalities You're a therapy queen and thus always there for ur bestie through mental health shit You're brutally honest and can handle the same in return You're good at balancing many close friendships at once Your bestie is coming back from killing it at the Olympics. What drink are you bringing for them when you pick them up at the airport?(Required) Orange Gatorade Celsius Iced Coffee Margarita on the rocks Fruit smoothie A box of white wine And where are you taking them for your first back-home meal?(Required) The tapas restaurant and wine bar everybody's buzzing about Their favorite diner for a big-ass breakfast Your favorite cocktail bar for endless happy hour snacks Whataburger for a cheeseburger Golden Chick for chicken tenders and fries Chipotle for a burrito bowl And which of these locations will you inevitably end up at during your bestie's first week back in town?(Required) Petco The roof of your apartment building The wine store Belize The nail salon Trader Joes Which of these qualities do you admire in a best friend because they are qualities you aspire towards?(Required) Height Focus and ambition Body confidence Emotional intelligence Sense of humor Being the future of the U.S Women’s National Soccer Team Pick a sheet mask:(Required) At the party your BFF is always:(Required) In the middle of the dance floor Doing a Rubik's Cube Attracting massive amounts of lesbian attention despite being straight One tequila shot away from asking if it's time to go home for bed yet Taking mirror selfies On the karaoke stage doing a full routine to "Push It" Pick an inspirational quote:(Required) "Real ones don’t fold under pressure. They’re built by it." "I am the WORLD CHAMPION of Pommel Horse!" "Do not get on a bean bag chair on a first date for your own well being." "This ain’t Texas” 🎶🌸💛" "Grandma told me everyday is Christmas when you living right because you receive the gift of life 💌" "what a beautiful day to kick a ball" Pick a sport: Women's basketball Men's gymnastics Women's Rugby Women's gymnastics Track + Field Women's Soccer Δ