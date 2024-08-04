Quiz: Which U.S Olympic Athlete Is Your New Best Friend?

If you watch enough Olympics or read enough Olympics news you can often start to think to yourself, “you know I think me and Stephen Nedoroscik could definitely hang because I also like doing little puzzles and closing my eyes” and it’s not a realistic thought but it’s a thought a person is allowed to have in a free country, and certainly fair game for a quiz topic. Of so many of the games’ most compelling athletes, whomst amongst them is truly destined to be your new best friend?

Who is Your New U.S. Olympian Best Friend?

Pick a friendship vice:(Required)
Pick a personal friendship virtue:(Required)
Your bestie is coming back from killing it at the Olympics. What drink are you bringing for them when you pick them up at the airport?(Required)
And where are you taking them for your first back-home meal?(Required)
And which of these locations will you inevitably end up at during your bestie's first week back in town?(Required)
Which of these qualities do you admire in a best friend because they are qualities you aspire towards?(Required)
Pick a sheet mask:(Required)
At the party your BFF is always:(Required)
Pick an inspirational quote:(Required)
Pick a sport:

