Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you about the happenings on queer celebrity Instagram! How fun!

Okay let’s start off with some dueling spon con courtesy of our favorite soccer ex-wives. Ali continues to, frankly, slay the narrative. She is mothering, she is working out, she is loved by all and she WILL have it all. Also? Her comments are on.

And then we have Ashlyn, comments OFF, giving us…I mean, uh…gender equality and representation via jewelry! Which is fine, truly this is the hustle, but having these two posts in conversation is realllllly something, huh?

I have not yet begun this season of The Gilded Age, because frankly I needed to rest after the whirlwind that was The Morning Show, but something about this duo is so amusing/concerning to me that I must put eyes on it ASAP? Imagine telling 17-year-old CT that Miranda and Dr. Wilson were on a new show together, her mind couldn’t handle it!

Okay I did not know that Lily Singh’s Diwali celebration was THE place to be!

But like, clearly it was! You learn something new every day!

I don’t know a better person.

This is thrilling news TO ME!

Dropping news about your movie while drinking an iced coffee, it’s giving girl on the go, it’s giving woman of business!

Welcome to No Filter, Billie! I greatly respect your art even though you do make me feel 1,000 years old! That’s just life though!

Ugh I love her and also 🇵🇸

These boots!!!

[redacted]