No Filter: Reneé Rapp Says ‘If She Could Wear My Skin as a Dress She Would’

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite famous queerdos were getting into via Instagram! It’s a party, it’s rock and roll, and its time is now! Let’s roll!

I have finally discovered the magic to Auntie Niecy’s posting cadence, and it is simply that she uses Instagram like it is Twitter, and I find that charming!

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIsYYK9NOsk/

Welcome to OUR SEASON! I will let Kehlani take care of the welcoming, as she did simply crush this post!

https://www.instagram.com/p/DItsflbuxBV/

Truly cannot remember the last time I was this pleased for an artists success oh wait yes I can it was Chappell and it was simply one year ago! Still! What joy!

Okay I am lightly obsessed with everyone trying to make “their name + ella” the new Beychella, but with love to Cynthia I do think you need to be headlining in order to get your own chella name! That’s just me though!

Okay, I’ll be brave and admit it: No part of me expected this duo! What is happening! Why? How does Hugh Jackman know who King Princess is?? (Well…..if you know you know…you know??)

I feel like I forever live between the tension of how cuuuuute kids are on IG and how I also feel guilty for consuming them like content? Hard world we live in!!!

Well now I feel forced to eat my words because I do think “CHEFCHELLA” has some potential! Also I literally never once considered the fact that Coachella would have food! The more you know!

How was YOUR earth day? Was it as…thrilling as Hannah’s?

I KNOW style is cyclical and that I am of the age where I have to see my old trends come back to haunt me but still, to see a sock so confidently displayed with a penny loafer…bless up to kids!

I am DEEPLY lost on the parenthetical here — does she mean people were weird about her hanging out with her niece? Do people want her and G to have kids? Why is there a production image in the photo dump? Truly, like, am I a dummy? Or just missing something!?

I could look at MEGCHELLA pics all damn day and never complain, look at all that hot dykery Meg brought to us!!

This is exactly what I want from Reneé: a cute pic of Towa, supporting Meg, and GETTING HER ASS IN THE STUDIO!

YAY FOR KRISTEN! I probably won’t like, READ it or anything, but I am pro!

Could not tell you why St. Vincent and Nick Cave are shooting hoops but here you are! The world is weird and strange, you just gotta roll with it!

