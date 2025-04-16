Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the various things that our favorite gay and famous celebrities are up to, via IG! Let’s rock!

Megchella was the scene of the gayest happenings last weekend, and I honestly feel I could write a text on this single post? I mean…whatever Meg and Victoria have going on, QUEEN LATIFAH, and Meg’s chosen white dykes, Cara and Reneé. These are the kinds of posts I worry we will lose to history, tbh!

Also, can we talk about how GOOD Queen Latifah looks like my actual god???

It is possible that Reneé Rapp is our most outside Capricorn? Bless her!

Oh there is nothing better than a gay wedding in the Times, and a Black one gay wedding at that???

She is so stunning, no notes from me! Wait, I lied, I don’t LOVE the bird, but I will let it go!

God I love when a celeb does a TBT to a time when they were doing whatever thing is currently in the discourse. Also I cannot believe this was SEVEN years ago??

One of my favorite Yellowjackets bits will always be the Teen and Adult versions of a character loving each other so much! And please be serious, of course I think Tawny is hot and deserves a nom!

This being the caption and comments being limited…I have to laugh!

I won’t be able to look at Sinners due to the violence but bless up! I am happy it is out there!

Well who DOESN’T want more bts from Yellowjackets?

One thing the Betts are going to be doing is TRAVELING, let me tell you!

Comedy QUEEN Meg Stalter never misses!

Okay SLAYARINA! Love this eye look and this top, though I have a sneaking suspicion I had that top in 2002.

Happy Belated, Da Brat!!!!