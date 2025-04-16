‘And Just Like That…’ We Have a Season Three Trailer

Well, Sex and the City fans, after one year and seven months, And Just Like That is finally returning. A trailer was released this week, and just because I don’t watch this show doesn’t mean I can’t snoop for queer content for and with you.

After last season, with Miranda’s professor friend Nya (Karen Pittman) and ex-lover Che (Sara Ramirez) gone, Miranda’s world seems to be opening up to new people. The only person she spoke of in this trailer is a “work contact” (possibly a reporter?) who she does seem to end up in bed with, but I spotted a background queer too. It looks like, from a few of the scenes in this trailer, the gals go to a gay bar (and it must be Gingers in Brooklyn, or a fictional one the show made up, because it’s definitely too big to be Cubbyhole or Henrietta Hudson or really anywhere in Manhattan, unless it’s a lesbian night at a random bar) and we see a hottie in a dykey vest waving to Miranda from across the room. Maybe she’ll play the field this season, maybe she’ll just get overly invested in and potentially ruin this “work contact” after a little red-on-red action, only time will tell.

I will say, having not watched this show, there was a moment that I thought Nicole Ari Parker’s character was saying she had a work crush on Charlotte, but considering I first saw her in The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love, that is hardly my fault.

Also I peeped the imdb for this episode, and it seems Patti Lupone and Rosie O’Donnell are credited, so I look forward to hearing what that’s all about.

The show returns to Max on May 29 — may the sex be ever in your city.

And Just Like That, I Found More Headlines

Kathryn Hahn says she loves the queer fans she got from Agatha All Along in a talk with Amy Poehler

Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella set was extremely sapphic, especially after she had Victoria Monet join her on stage for Spin

Meanwhile Lady Gaga gave Coachella the bird (as in, dressed like one)

Autostraddle was on the red carpet of a dinner for LGBTQ leaders at The Center in NYC asking celebs’ favorite lesbian movies

I know Yelena is only fan-canon queer but I’m including this anyway because I love Florence Pugh: she basically begged to Kevin Feige to let her jump off the world’s second tallest building

The first trailer for Mike Flanagan’s Life of Chuck (ft. Kate Siegel) has officially dropped

Billie Eilish didn’t always love the name Billie, but now she loves it

Her upcoming film The Wedding Banquet helped Kelly Marie Tran come out as queer

JoJo Siwa discusses potentially being non-binary — and the not knowing being okay — on Celebrity Big Brother

Caragh Donley, producer of the Kelly Clarkson Show, has a solo show about her transition called He Said, She Says

Kesha says the most political thing we can do is love ourselves and one another, and wants us to be fucking radical

Trans TikTok-er and singer Sasha Allen released his new EP “Jawbreaker”