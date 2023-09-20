No Filter: Kehlani in Glasses — BYE I’m Dead

feature image photo of Kehlani via Kehlani’s Instagram

Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebs are getting up to via their Instagrams! How fun!

This just in: Renee Rapp loves the Lone Star State!

The Betts have released the foot footage! Right here for us all to see! My word!

I mean this in the most normal slash respectful way possible but…Madam your neck looks incred? Hot neck!

Memes and beat face? Who does Quinn think she is, me??

Will you be going to see G Flip on tour? If you do, please report back if Chrishell was in the audience!

Speaking of, Chrishell is really the master of posting for engagement. It’s hard work!

Starting to feel like everyone is on tour this fall? Should I….be touring?

I will take alllll the bts you can give me, Cardi!

It’s giving princess, it’s giving movie montage makeover, it’s giving slay.

Not to be on trend watch but the way pinstripes are coming back…hope y’all are ready to relive it!

Always good / terrifying to remember how big Lake Michigan is!

Kelani in glasses lmao bye I’m dead!

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 243 articles for us.

