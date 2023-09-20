Feature image photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images // Shutterstock
Ho ho ho, it’s already holigay news time! Right here in your mid-week Pop Culture Fix!
+ Well, Hallmark has released its Countdown to Christmas preview and I am thrilled to announce that we’ve got another queer holigay movie on the way! This time it’s starring Ali Liebert and Humberly Gonzalez, and it’s FAKE DATING!
Daniella (Gonzalez) has recently moved to New York to pursue an art career and decides to stay in town to share the holidays with her circle of artist friends, instead of going home to see her sweet, if overbearing parents. Amelia (Liebert) is a talented entertainment lawyer trying to stay focused on her work after a broken engagement. When Daniella and Amelia are set up by their parents, they agree to pretend that they are dating, to appease them for the holidays. However, as they spend time in eachother’s worlds, they soon build a connection that is deeper than either of them could have hoped for.
+ Entertainment Weekly’s got a full-on fall TV preview — or, well, whatever “full-on” means when the Hollywood strikes are still going on because studios are being THE WORST.
+ The newly married and extra-glowing Robin Roberts is launching her own ABC News Studios production unit.
+ Dungeons & Kittens mixes felines and fellowship.
+ Starfield’s pronoun-removal mod has been banned by NexusMods.
+ Vanity Fair’s “25 Perfect TV Episodes From the Last 25 Years” features a few queer faves!
+ Angelica Ross alleges “mind games,” transphobia from Emma Roberts on the American Horror Story set.
+ Related: Every American Horror Story season, ranked from best to worst.
+ The 20 best vampire movies ever made, from The Lost Boys to Bram Stoker’s Dracula.
+ The Morning Show’s costume designer talks about how Bradly went from practical to powerful.
omg so excited for this Christmas movie
I love Hallmark movies and I’m so excited to see more queer ones!