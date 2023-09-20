+ Vanity Fair’s “ 25 Perfect TV Episodes From the Last 25 Years ” features a few queer faves!

Daniella (Gonzalez) has recently moved to New York to pursue an art career and decides to stay in town to share the holidays with her circle of artist friends, instead of going home to see her sweet, if overbearing parents. Amelia (Liebert) is a talented entertainment lawyer trying to stay focused on her work after a broken engagement. When Daniella and Amelia are set up by their parents, they agree to pretend that they are dating, to appease them for the holidays. However, as they spend time in eachother’s worlds, they soon build a connection that is deeper than either of them could have hoped for.

+ Well, Hallmark has released its Countdown to Christmas preview and I am thrilled to announce that we’ve got another queer holigay movie on the way! This time it’s starring Ali Liebert and Humberly Gonzalez, and it’s FAKE DATING!

Ho ho ho, it’s already holigay news time! Right here in your mid-week Pop Culture Fix !

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1714 articles for us.