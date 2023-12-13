Hello! I am not your usual No Filter helmer, but Christina is out this week and shall return soon. So today I’ll be your guide along a journey of celesbian, bicon, and queer star Instagram posts. Let’s dive right on in.

Keke was so cute while pregnant that she has me contemplating getting pregnant!!!!! Okay not REALLY…but I DO feel like pregnancy is the perfect time to get super into cropped track jackets. I also love that this caption includes a therapy epiphany? Queer af.

Matching your pets IS queer culture.

Every once in a while, I like to check in on Mal to make sure they’re thriving post-Ultimatum: Queer Love, and the answer is always that she IS.

Y’all…I’m very distraught and sad about Andre Braugher dying! It’s very upsetting! This tribute from Niecy hit me right in the heart 😣

I do love that Janelle has made pool parties part of the brand.

Meg!!!!! Pls!!!!

I cannot spiritually get involved in the soccer drama (I say as I continue to consume TikTok content about said soccer drama), but I have been appreciating a lot of Ali’s muscle femme looks.

Putting it out into the universe that I would like to see Renee Rapp perform live one day!!!! I did recently give up on my hopes of seeing Bad Bunny’s upcoming tour due to the sheer cost of concerts these days, but I like to dream!!!!!!!!

They’ve really outdone themselves with this shoot. Phoebe is pulling off this look toooooo well I think she needs to sport it on the reg.

Indya out here proving standing in solidarity and speaking out for a free Palestine is not a one and done action. She is giving all of her grid space to the movement. 🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉