Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I gather all the best gay Instagram content from the week for your very own viewing pleasure!

The way this picture is so powerful, so immediately evocative, and so clearly like “hello these are two homosexuals.” I love!

In many ways, this is also immediately evocative! Different vibes, but still! The power of images.

King Princess never disappoints with the photo dumps!

If you see me in this suit at any function….mind your business!

Look, stud culture and its related fashion is not for me to comment on (lol jk yes it is this is my column, I reign supreme!!!) and I don’t even hate this look! The shoes though…hmm. I think, maybe no?

Well and see the thing is Jenna’s fashions are, in fact, for me! That leather skirt!!!

This picture is so powerful I almost immediately started taking out my braids????

Go off Auntie!!!!

This image is my everything and “Not My Fault” is officially a Sagittarius anthem, according to my source*.

*my best friend who is a triple (sun moon rising) Sag. Yes, I accept your prayers for my safety.

Also neeed this blazer POWERFULLY.

Huh, I must have missed Melissa’s call to join them on this date…I’m sure that’s what happened.

MJ music video soon to come?? Okay, I accept!

Put them as mother/daughter in a movie right now!!!