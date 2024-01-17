Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the best looks happening on queer IG! What fun!

Before you ask: Yes, I would come out to them.

Double Trace day, but I simply loved this look too much to not include!

I love that Tawny posts rarely because, when she does, I am simply so gagged!! Reminder: Every member of the Yellowjackets cast MUST kiss the younger or older version of themselves! Get to it!

The swag here is what really sells it, tbh.

Oh to be 24, smoking, and wearing those very specific glasses! I mean, I think I was doing all those things when I was 24, so I simply have to support it!

I am sorry, but all I can see is this joke now!!! But this is a tough shade of yellow, and she is pulling it off!

I would also like to see Jasmin’s full Emmy’s look, but she is making us wait, and frankly I respect it!

Actually, no jokes for once! I have been there MJ! And I just find this sweet and melancholy in a way that really appeals to me! (Yes I have my period, whatever!!!)

Oh, no wonder I loved this, it’s inspired by the lost city of Atlantis, a very real thing that happened and you cannot tell me otherwise!!!

I did think for one brief moment that Real Housewives of New York won an Emmy! But then I read the caption! Love to read!

AYOOO!!!!!!!!! Truly the people’s princess, and I simply LOVE this dress — the tailoring is SO GOOD!

Now say THAT!

How they started the night…

….and how they ended it. Might have to dig out another Emmy for this video, actually!