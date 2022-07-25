NEW MERCH ALERT: Gay Chaos Tanks For This Chaotic Summer!

By
The text "The Autostraddle Store" above 3 models wearing t-shirts from the merch store.

Haven’t you heard? Summer isn’t over yet, and it’s only going to get hotter from here. And the only way to deal with the chaos of the world is by being chaotic ourselves. Those in the community should very well know what I’m talking about, so wear it loud and wear it proud: the Gay Chaos tank top is the item of the summer. It’s 100% cotton and soft yet thin, so it’ll keep you cool in more ways than one. Now available in the Autostraddle Store!

A photo of just the tank top flattened.
Viv is wearing the Gay Chaos black tank top. They have green buzz hair and are wearing bright green shorts.
A close up of the "GAY CHAOS" logo on the tank top.

Gay Chaos Tank Top

$25

Buy Now

As always, every purchase you make in the Autostraddle Store is a chance to support this website! Your money goes directly into the pockets of our staff. So buy yourself something cute and feel good knowing you’re also supporting the people making this website happen.

This! This article you just read wouldn't be possible without support from readers like you. In fact, we wouldn't be here AT ALL without reader support. We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! We need YOU to sign up for A+ to help keep this indie queer media site funded. A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year. If you can, will you join?

Join A+
Related:

viv

Viv is the Art Director of Autostraddle.

viv has written 3 articles for us.

1 Comment

  1. Love!!!

    Is there any possibility of a “who all’s gay here” visor one day? I love the cap design but never wear hats because of my curly hair. Could be an inclusive option for folks with curly or natural hair! Putting my dreams out into the universe :)

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!