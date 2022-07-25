17 Handyqueers To Follow on Instagram

By

Feature image photos via @beefcakeconstruction, @handiqueers, and @matriarchybuild on Instagram 

Last week when we published an article about Rent-A-Butch and The Handy Dyke, two local handyqueer companies located in Portland and Minneapolis, our comments section exploded (both on the website and on our Instagram) with readers who wished they could hire queer handypeople in their own cities and towns.

Well, amazing news — many of you can! Here’s a list of handyqueers across the United States to follow on Instagram and to employ if you happen to live in the same place as they do. If there’s a handyqueer company near you that we’ve missed, let us know in the comments! And goddess bless the queers who know how to paint, build, fix, and all around help in ways that many of us never could. We love to pay you for your work and to sing your praises on the internet!

Rent-A-Butch (Portland, OR)

FLUID (Portland, OR)

The Handy Dyke (Greater Minnesota & Wisconsin)

Queer Hands (Atlanta, GA)

Handyma’am (New York, NY)

Beefcake Construction (Oakland, CA)

Mercury Stardust The Trans Handy Ma’am (Madison, WI)

Matriarchy Build (Nationwide)

Handiqueers (Western MA)

Happy Walls NYC (New York, NY)

The Dapper Hammer (Kalamazoo, MI)

La Matriarca WoodWorkings LLC (Seattle, WA)

Handy Human (Chicago, IL)

Q-House LLC (Seattle, WA)

Handy Dandy (Greater Philadelphia Area)

Red Poppy Painting and Design (New York, NY)

Slightly Acute (Columbia, SC)

This! This article you just read wouldn't be possible without support from readers like you. In fact, we wouldn't be here AT ALL without reader support. We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! We need YOU to sign up for A+ to help keep this indie queer media site funded. A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year. If you can, will you join?

Join A+

Vanessa

Vanessa is a writer, a teacher, and the community editor at Autostraddle. She used to be hot and fun but now she’s mostly hot and sad. Find her on twitter and instagram.

Vanessa has written 377 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!