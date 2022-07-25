17 Handyqueers To Follow on Instagram

Last week when we published an article about Rent-A-Butch and The Handy Dyke, two local handyqueer companies located in Portland and Minneapolis, our comments section exploded (both on the website and on our Instagram) with readers who wished they could hire queer handypeople in their own cities and towns.

Well, amazing news — many of you can! Here’s a list of handyqueers across the United States to follow on Instagram and to employ if you happen to live in the same place as they do. If there’s a handyqueer company near you that we’ve missed, let us know in the comments! And goddess bless the queers who know how to paint, build, fix, and all around help in ways that many of us never could. We love to pay you for your work and to sing your praises on the internet!

The Handy Dyke (Greater Minnesota & Wisconsin)

Handy Dandy (Greater Philadelphia Area)