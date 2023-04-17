Netflix’s habit of creating heterosexual dating shows based on lesbian cultural practices is storied and deep, and nobody is more thrilled than we are that they are finally embracing the true audience for over-dramatic, over-emotional, interconnected, commitment-chasing dating shows with the launch of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Featuring a cast of queer couples — all lesbian or bisexual women or non-binary people — and debuting May 24th, we simply cannot wait to feast our eyes upon this inevitable drama! They’re giving Ultimatum to the lesbians bless us everyone!

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Trailer

What is “The Ultimatum”?

The first season of The Ultimatum followed a handful of humans in their very early twenties who’d been dating their partners for 1-2 years and were allegedly ready to issue their partners astounding ultimatums: marry me or it’s over!!!!! To test the strength of their love, members of each couple were allowed to date other people participating in this experiment and then they all came back together to ask “where do we go from here?”

This is a great format for the queer community because we love to make premature commitments as prematurely as possible. Also as a people we tend to be dramatic, hot and unhinged, and that is reality television gold!

The Ultimatum: Queer Love trailer was initially supposed to debut at the end of tonight’s also hotly anticipated LIVE Love is Blind reunion that Netflix had us OUT HERE WAITING FOR LIKE A BUNCH OF FOOLS but as anybody who is intimately familiar with the Netflix error screen can tell you, that is not how it went down.

Anyhow, luckily they still got this trailer up so that’s one point for Netflix on Sunday April 16th, although I am unclear if they will ever rebound from the ten million points they lost for the Love is Blind Reunion debacle.

When is The Ultimatum: Queer Love Coming Out?

May 24th only on Netflix!