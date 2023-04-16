Quiz: Plan a Murder Mystery Party and I’ll Tell You What Type of Wife Guy You Are

By

In honor of television’s top Wife Guy Jeff Sadecki being back on our televisions for the second season of Yellowjackets, I, with the help of some dear friends, came up with this personality quiz, which will tell you exactly what style of Wife Guy you are in your heart. Let me be clear: The term “Wife Guy” for our purposes is both complimentary and gender neutral. You do not have to have a literal wife in order to exhibit the qualities of a Wife Guy. You do not even need to be in a relationship at all. This quiz will simply tell you about the Wife Guy energy you bring to the table and perhaps can be applicable to non-romantic relationships, like the way you ride for your bestie or would physically fight someone on the behalf of your dog. What we’re really psychoanalyzing here is your propensity for loyalty, partnership, and devotion.

Why a murder mystery party? Because it sounded fun! And because, as my friend pointed out, there are lots of trust exercises necessarily baked into the concept of a murder mystery. Let’s have some murdery fun!

First, pick a Murder Mystery Box!(Required)
What is the key to a successful murder mystery party?(Required)
How are you inviting friends to your murder mystery party?(Required)
How would your friends react to you inviting them to a murder mystery party?(Required)
What IS on the menu?(Required)
What drinks are you serving?(Required)
Where are you going for party decor?(Required)
What murder mystery character that I just made up sounds like someone who you’d wanna play?(Required)
What’s your general approach to your costume for the party?(Required)
What do you hope is the overall vibe of the party?(Required)
What character-defining accessory does your character wear?(Required)
Where are you hosting the party?(Required)
What do you hope people leave the party with?(Required)

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 524 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!