Mini Crossword Was Absolutely Flirting with You, Yes

Excerpt Answer: Because it lost its contacts 😔
Brooke is a queer crossword constructor and scientist based in Brooklyn. You can find her favorite other crossword work on her free blog, at the New Yorker, and at the USA Today. When she's not making crosswords, she enjoys long distance running, yoga, and assembling Spotify playlists. Connect with her on twitter at @xandraladee!
brooke has written 44 articles for us.
It’s all about that rebus! Feeling like such a pro that I didn’t even need to be told to use it.
So good!
Aw I really like that the double solutions both make sense!
Just a note to say it seems to matter which order you enter them in? which confused me for a while.
love love love
I love everything about this