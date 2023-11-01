Mini Crossword Immediately Touched Its Forehead Too

Because they can never remember the words.
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+
and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?
Join A+!
Emet is a queer and genderqueer program manager, crossword constructor, and married parent to four children.
Emet has written 2 articles for us.
Because if they sung they’d be songbirds.