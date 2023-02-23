Welcome to No Filter! This is the place where I find the best posts from celesbian Instagram for your pleasure and perusal! This week, I am lightly hopped up on cold meds and Diet Coke! Whooohooo!

Fully and completely obsessed with ALL of these photos and this news! And Da Brat looks amazing, I cannot deal!

It’s giving Daddy. There, I said it.

We must now dedicate a section to Janelle Monae’s NBA All Star triumph!

Like do I know a better person???

In fact, do I know a smaller person?? Also please note the importance of the last image in this carousel.

God please new albums, I need everyone to get me new music ASAP!!

THRILLED to learn Abbi directed Mae’s upcoming Netflix special!!

:( This is so sweet and sad, a loss that still hurts!

You know what I realized? We are living in the most blessed time alive for Daytime TV? Drew, JHud, and Kelly Clarkson? So many gifts!

The Queen and her ever present perfect caramel hairs are hosting the NAACP Image awards!

Sloane is so big! And a little soccer whiz look at her go!

Okay I lost my mind about this a little bit, for a reason I cannot fully explain—I am guessing cold meds? But I have done the research and “Starry Lemon Lime” is Pepsi’s new attempt at a Sprite of their own, and that it is replacing Sierra Mist? God, I love learning!!

Look, no one models bikinis and underwear like Gigi!