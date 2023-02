Picdoku: You, Me, and Nine Different Pride Flags

It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023 Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Editor’s Note: Updated so you can actually solve it now 🥲

Sally lives in the UK. Her work has been featured in a Korean magazine about queer people and their pets, and a book about haunted prisons. She never intended for any of this to happen.

Sally has written 74 articles for us.