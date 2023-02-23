Picdoku: You, Me, and Nine Different Pride Flags

Editor’s Note: Updated so you can actually solve it now 🥲
Sally lives in the UK. Her work has been featured in a Korean magazine about queer people and their pets, and a book about haunted prisons. She never intended for any of this to happen.
Sally has written 74 articles for us.
Is the puzzle supposed to be entirely blank when you start?
Alas, it is not! Hopefully can get it fixed as soon as folks in the US wake up!
In the meantime, I’m enjoying making some grid art
I love everything about this
the puzzle is fixed now! such a unique and fun idea!
That almost broke my brain!!
THAT WAS REALLY FUN i’ve never done one with images before!
Love this! My favorite puzzle!
14:16! I didn’t think there was a way to make sudoku gay, but y’all really came through!
An interesting way to make sudoku gay.
Saving for my slow Saturday at work…this may finally make me brave enough to try anything near Sudoku