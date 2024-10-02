No Filter: It’s Officially Spooky Season AKA Megan Thee Stallion’s Time To Shine

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what the famous queers of Instagram are up to! Let’s rock n roll!

A rare Amandla post! And a rather haunting one, at that!

I can only imagine how impossible it is to get tickets to this Romeo + Juliet, but it looks fun!

Thrilled for the medals, less interested in the White House, tbh!

Speaking of politics, I don’t love this rehash of 2016 pantsuit era, but celebs are gonna do what celebs are gonna do.

I love her.

We are entering Wicked press tour hours, are you ready?

This is a perfect spooky season pairing, lemme tell you!

I always love a lace and leather pairing!

This just in: dumple stiltskin made me lol.

The life of a Top Chef Judge really doesn’t seem too bad to me!

Thrilled for Niecy, wish anyone but RM would give her work like this!

I found this very charming but you cannot put your mother in a self driving car! No!

What, it’s spooky season! What did you expect?

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 303 articles for us.

