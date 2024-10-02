Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what the famous queers of Instagram are up to! Let’s rock n roll!
A rare Amandla post! And a rather haunting one, at that!
I can only imagine how impossible it is to get tickets to this Romeo + Juliet, but it looks fun!
Thrilled for the medals, less interested in the White House, tbh!
Speaking of politics, I don’t love this rehash of 2016 pantsuit era, but celebs are gonna do what celebs are gonna do.
I love her.
We are entering Wicked press tour hours, are you ready?
This is a perfect spooky season pairing, lemme tell you!
I always love a lace and leather pairing!
This just in: dumple stiltskin made me lol.
The life of a Top Chef Judge really doesn’t seem too bad to me!
Thrilled for Niecy, wish anyone but RM would give her work like this!
I found this very charming but you cannot put your mother in a self driving car! No!
What, it’s spooky season! What did you expect?